Healthcare and Wellness Post COVID – Jindal Naturecure Institute Continues Operations in the New Normal

The ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected millions of people and taken thousands of lives across the country, has once again shifted the attention towards the eternal need for ‘being healthy’. Fitting perfectly into this vision, Jindal Naturecure Institute, a renowned Naturopathy Institute on the outskirts of Bengaluru, emphasizes the prevention of diseases and maintaining good health. The Institute opened its doors to patients in November 2020, prior to which it had to close its operations following the nationwide lockdown, from March 24, 2020.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will lead to 55 million deaths by 2030. Considering the high treatment cost of modern allopathic medicine, followed by long waiting lists and a limited budget that is causing added strain on society, the drugless regime of naturopathy is gaining grounds all over the country. Jindal Naturecure Institute, which offers treatment for a wide variety of health conditions, is certainly making a difference with its personalized treatment protocols for each and every admitted patient. Jindal Naturecure Institute continued to provide free online yoga sessions and recommendations for improving immunity to combat the raging coronavirus infection via webinars even after the nationwide lockdown.



After the initial wave of Covid-19 in India subsided, Jindal Naturecure Institute began accepting applications for admission from November 16, 2020. Of course, this was done only after following all government-issued safety protocols regarding Covid-19. “We have implemented a high level of cleanliness and hygiene measures for the protection of our patients and clinicians, as directed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. We’ve taken advantage of the downtime to assure a high standard of sanitary atmosphere, teach employees to adhere to the greatest safety standards, and establish safe procedures to govern the new normal,” said K R Raghunath, Senior Chairman of Jindal Naturecure Institute.



Jindal Naturecure Institute accepts patients and has resumed operations to provide treatment to people suffering from hypertension, insomnia, diabetes, obesity, asthma and other non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. “As Covid-19 cases per day are slowly declining and the number of people who need treatment for the above conditions is more than ever, healthcare institutions such as Jindal Naturecure Institute are geared up to receive more patients. Even now, we have several inquiries for hypertension and insomnia daily. To keep everyone safe, our staff members are making sure that all COVID protocols issued by the state and the central government are thoroughly followed. In addition, social distancing, Face masks, and all sanitary measures, as recommended by the Indian Health Ministry, are strictly implemented on our premises.” said K R Raghunath, Senior Chairman, Jindal Naturecure Institute, and he further added that more than ever, India needs health and lifestyle correction institutions like ours at this juncture.



According to WHO, non-communicable and lifestyle diseases kill more than 40 million people worldwide every year. Unfortunately, excessive medication use has resulted in a slew of side effects, and contemporary medicine places little attention on avoiding non-communicable illnesses. This is where naturopathy’s approaches to healing and illness prevention set it apart. Jindal Naturecure Institute, with its spectrum of top-class treatments and healthcare products, has emerged as one of the leading alternative therapy providers in the nation, encouraging a holistic approach to illness prevention and treatment. Jindal Naturecure Institute combines the holistic systems of naturopathy, food therapy, yoga, massage therapy, physiotherapy, and acupuncture, amongst others, to give a drugless treatment regimen to persuade individuals to improve their overall wellbeing by natural means. Exercises, a well-planned diet, and lifestyle changes are all part of the treatment programme, which attempts to avoid illness recurrence and promote a natural and healthy way of life.



“As the world adapts itself to the concept of a ‘new normal, one of the learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the importance of a good immune system and overall good health. This has resulted in an amplified interest in alternative therapies such as yoga and naturopathy. Jindal Naturecure Institute works with the aim of offering holistic treatments and drug-free healthcare to individuals from all walks of life. Through the use of detoxification techniques, lifestyle modifications and holistic therapies, our Institute offers relief from a variety of chronic health conditions,” said Mr. Raghunath, Senior Chairman, Jindal Naturecure Institute.



Jindal Naturecure Institute is the name that comes to everyone’s minds when it comes to the top healthcare Naturopathy treatments. Thanks to our strong desire to care for everyone’s health, it has established itself as India’s most well-known and acclaimed naturopathy hospital. The hospital stands out in India for its utilization of innovative drug-free Naturopathy-based healthcare treatments.



According to Mr. Raghunath, Senior Chairman, Jindal Naturecure Institute, “No material asset is more valuable than one’s health. The year 2020 and 2021 has brought up issues that need individuals to maintain their health at all times. Jindal Naturecure Institute believes in encouraging folks to connect with nature and live a natural lifestyle by moving forward each day with a decisive goal. Jindal Naturecure Institute, which supports traditional and contemporary drugless treatment, addresses a variety of health issues at their root cause. With the devastating effects of the current epidemic, COVID-19, Jindal Naturecure Institute’s aim has become further clearer.” From general wellness and good health to personal care, Jindal Naturecure Institute believes that improving individual wellbeing is the most effective weapon in combating the raging virus. While proper cleanliness is essential, keeping the body healthy from the inside out may help avoid the spread of life-threatening viruses. Jindal Naturecure Institute, as a result, encourages healthy living via its services in order to keep physiological hazards at bay. And for that reason, they also follow all Covid-19 protocols as instructed by the Indian Ministry of Health.



Jindal Naturecure Institute is proud of its world-class healthcare products and therapies, which have helped many people better their lives every day. The Institute offers a wide selection of herbal products for general wellbeing, personal care, and health care. It also offers treatments such as naturopathy, yoga, massage, nutrition, acupuncture, and physiotherapy, amongst others, in addition to these items. Everyone wants to live a healthy life in these difficult times. Jindal Naturecure Institute has developed herbal teas and nutrition items to help people maintain good health and feel better. At least five different herbal teas are available at Jindal Naturecure Institute. The Jindal Naturecure Institute’s nutrition products assist in maintaining a suitable number of nutrients in the body, as making these nutritional solutions a part of daily living may aid in the prevention of a range of infections and illnesses, including Covid.

