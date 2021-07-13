Northleaf Closes on More Than US$900 Million of Investor Capital for Its Global Private Credit Strategy

Business Wire India

Holds final closing on most recent closed-end private credit fund

Has raised more than US$3.5 billion in private credit capital commitments to date

Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf) announced today that it held the final closing for Northleaf Private Credit II (NPC II) and a related separately managed account, raising more than US$900 million to invest in performing loans to global mid-market companies. Including anticipated leverage, the total investible capital amounts to approximately US$1.2 billion. Northleaf’s private credit program seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to mid-market private credit investments and offers flexible debt financing solutions to privately held companies.

“We are pleased with the strong support from both new and existing investors,” said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner of Northleaf. “The insights, information flows and longstanding relationships across Northleaf’s mid-market platform enable us to offer a differentiated approach to private credit investing that has resonated with investors.”

NPC II provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of loans to private equity-backed and independent mid-market companies globally. The fund’s flexible investment strategy enables it to invest across the capital structure, from senior secured loans to junior debt and equity investments. To date, NPC II has invested more than 30% of its capital in loans to a diversified portfolio of private companies.

“We are excited about the robust pipeline of opportunities for NPC II,” said David Ross, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit at Northleaf. “Our established team remains highly selective in this environment, adding new borrowers that exhibit defensive and stable characteristics, and strong relative value, with the goal of delivering attractive returns and reliable income to our investors.”

Northleaf launched its private credit program in 2016 to complement its successful investment strategies in private equity and infrastructure. Northleaf has an experienced team of private credit professionals based in Chicago, London, New York and Toronto. Across its growing private credit program, Northleaf offers investors the opportunity to invest in private credit through both closed-end and open-end funds and has raised more than US$3.5 billion in capital commitments to date.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$17 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s 150-person team, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Northleaf’s portfolio includes more than 400 active investments in 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

