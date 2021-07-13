IDEMIA Announces a Global Partnership With Bosch Building Technologies to Tap the $1bn Biometric Access Control Market

Business Wire India

Biometric access control market $1bn in 2021 growing to $1.4bn in 2024

Biometrics are the most efficient authentication factor, for true security

Bosch will offer IDEMIA’s range of biometric solutions

IDEMIA, the leader of Augmented Identity announced today a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies, a global leader in the security market, to tap the fast-growing biometric access control market. According to market analysts1, this market at $1bn in 2021, will grow to $1.4 by 2024, twice the growth of traditional access control systems.

This booming market comes from the fact that a growing number of companies understand that for their security, they cannot rely anymore only on simple ID badges, that can be cloned (for older technologies still used by 44% of companies2) or simply stolen. The consequence is that it is never possible to know with certainty who is entering the premises. Biometrics, based on personal, physiological, unforgeable characteristics, provide the highest degree of certainty that the person passing the door is a genuine authorized employee. Bosch Building Technologies offers a software solution that manages different Bosch security subsystems like access control, video surveillance, fire alarm, public address and intrusion systems on one single platform, the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS). This robust and reliable security and life safety system is proven by over 3000 installations integrating 10 million detectors worldwide.

In order to add a biometric layer to BIS, Bosch has selected IDEMIA’s terminals: IDEMIA is the market leader of biometrics for access control with more than 25 year’s experience in that domain, and hundreds of thousands of terminals successfully deployed for a great variety of industries, throughout the world.

Bosch will offer IDEMIA’s flagship contactless biometric terminals:

MorphoWaveTM, the only terminal in the world capable of scanning and verifying 4 fingerprints in less than 1 second through a quick, simple and fully touchless wave movement of the hand,

VisionPass the most advanced facial recognition terminal combining 2D, 3D and infrared cameras with IDEMIA’s leading facial algorithms.

Both terminals combine high biometric accuracy, speed and convenience with a fully touchless user experience. They operate efficiently with sanitary masks and are therefore well adapted for Covid-prevention policies. IDEMIA terminals are already integrated with the BIS platform and with most gates and turnstile vendors. This will greatly facilitate deployments in Bosch specific markets with a focus on commercial buildings, industrial and logistics sites, government premises and airports/seaports.

“Bosch stands for quality and reliability. We want to offer innovative and fascinating solutions, as our slogan ‘invented for life’ states. When our customers are going to deploy biometric terminals for their security, they will be installed for years so we want to offer them the best option”, explains Gregor Schlechtriem, Senior Vice President Bosch Building Technologies Business Unit Access & Intrusion. “Idemia is therefore for us the right partner because of their technology expertise and field-proven quality and performances”, Schlechtriem continues.

“We are delighted to start this global partnership with Bosch”, commented Yves Portalier, EVP Biometric Devices and Automotive at IDEMIA. “The combination of our biometric devices with the BIS platform will be a strong offering for companies looking for a high level of security and user convenience”.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

1 In particular leading market analysis firm OMDIA

2 According to a ASIS International 2019 survey

