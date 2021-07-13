Bosch Power Tools Launches Affordability Campaign to Improve Ownership Cost of Its Quality Tools for Its User

Business Wire India



Bosch Power Tools has embarked on a high impact campaign by rationalizing the prices of spares with an aim to benefit users and reduce the usage of low-quality counterfeit parts

Aim is to empower tradesmen and the dealer ecosystem across metro, sub-metro, and upcountry market cities by reducing cost of ownership of durable, high-performing parts​​​​​

Bosch Power Tools has officially launched the ‘Affordability Campaign’ in India. This initiative lowers the overall cost of ownership of tools. The price of key spare parts has been corrected across a range of tools, thus offering quality and affordable repair to its users.

While the country continues to battle the pandemic situation, Bosch Power Tools witnessed a spike in demand post-Q2 in 2020. Restricted access to markets led users to rely on self-repair stimulating demand for tools and accessories. Bosch’s user campaign on Affordability aims to address this demand with reduced pricing of spare parts enabling access to safe, quality tools. This initiative will also ensure tradesmen can easily own and operate tools, thereby improving their productivity, earning capacity, and safety in the long term.

The ‘Affordable Campaign’ aims to communicate the easier accessibility of spares to ensure no compromise on high standards of quality and safety norms across different trade segments. The accessibility enabled by this campaign will reduce the prevalence of replicate, fake parts which might not be manufactured as per safety standards.

Bosch first introduced affordable tools back in 2016-17 to reduce the initial investment threshold for tradesmen. The new slashed pricing will further improve the cost of ownership for these users.

Commenting on the user campaign, Nishant Sinha, Regional Business Director, Bosch Power Tools for India & SAARC said, “We have taken a great stride by combining quality with affordability and expand our vision – Fascinate users with affordable solutions for a better life. By addressing the ground-level user problems, our campaign aims to provide tradesmen and the dealer ecosystem, with products & spares at price-points which suits their requirement.”

The Power Tools segment has transformed in the last few years, with evolving consumer preference for convenience and productivity along with high safety capabilities. The surge in demand for quality tools has further catalyzed innovation and production numbers at Bosch Power Tools India over the last few years. The organization began its operations in the country back in 1997 and has crossed the 10 million milestones for the manufacturing plants in Chennai as of 2021. Now Bosch Power Tools India would like to increase its focus to bring tools at price points suited to the Indian market.