Optician India Launches an Eye Awareness Campaign on the Eve of the Launch of Its April-June Edition

Optician India is a quarterly magazine focusing on matters related to eye care and eye wear. The Magazine aims to curate content that is unique and available through both traditional print and now digital formats. In the last year or so the digital magazine has catapulted the readership of the magazine to the top spot in this segment in India.



Launching an Eye Awareness Campaign in association with the India Vision Institute and with support from Polaroid Eyewear on the Eve of its April-June Issue Launch in July 2021, Optician India highlights the need for getting vaccinated and still maintain all Covid appropriate norms. Optician India aims to encourage people to visit their nearby eye care professional to know more about avoiding risks of catching infections through the eyes besides urging people to take adequate eye safety precautions by wearing protective eyewear that might help reduce the chances of infections due to an added layer of protection gained from avoiding repeated touching of eyes and also while moving in public and crowded areas.*



The Campaign is launched with the help of over 1500 Eye Care Professionals and also on Optician India’s Social Media Platforms along with the Launch of its April-June 2021 Issue.



In the April-June 2021 issue the Digital Magazine that is available for free with online registration at https://opticianindia.net/Register has made tie-ups with Known Experts for Columns Like Neuro-Fashion & Eyewear by Angelica Pagnelli a global Eyewear Image Consultant, Eye Contact with Nilesh Thite & The Biggest Beauty Trend in Eye Fashion by Vibhinta Verma, VVIC, Thoughts on Presbyopia by Dr. Frank Eperjesi, EyeTools, UK besides write-ups from Jayshree Vasani, UK, Anuja Singh, The Sankara Nethralaya Academy, Prof. Monica Chaudhry, Learn Beyond Vision, Ukti Vora, Nerdy Optometrist and OB Malope, Visionstryt besides others.

The Eye Awareness Campaign Video is available on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ_Is2LH_L5

*Disclaimer: There are multiple ongoing researches and till now no conclusive evidence has been established linking usage of Protective Eyewear helping reduce infections.

