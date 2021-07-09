WhiteHat Jr Announces CreatorSpace: Mission Mars to Help Children Learn About Outer Space from Global Experts

Business Wire IndiaLeading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr today announced the launch of an exciting virtual event ‘CreatorSpace: Mission Mars’, the third such event in the series on Open Learning Events – Global Experts for Young Learners. The event offers students a rare opportunity to engage and learn about outer space directly from an astrophysicist.



The ‘CreatorSpace: Mission Mars’ will be held on July 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST / 10:00 am EDT. It will be open to all young learners between 6-18 years of age as well as to parents who are curious to unravel the mysteries of the universe. A unique event where coding and outer space converge, CreatorSpace: Mission Mars will feature live Q&A sessions with space experts, a live demonstration about comets, exclusive video access to make your own planetarium at home and a hackathon. Participating children can play and learn with the experts in the intensive, action-packed two-hour session.



‘CreatorSpace: Mission Mars’ is a part of WhiteHat Jr’s flagship virtual interactive learning series titled CreatorSpace which addresses an exciting new topic each month with the help of world renowned experts. Earlier editions of the event have seen students engaging with global STEM leaders in the areas of Math, Coding, Satellites and Gaming. ‘CreatorSpace: Mission Mars’ is the third such event in the series, the earlier two editions of which saw participation from 50,000 and 60,000 students, parents and teachers respectively.



The CreatorSpace: Mission Mars event will feature interactive sessions by:

Dr. Kamen Kozarev: An astrophysicist, a NASA Living With a Star – Jack Eddy Postdoctoral Fellow, working to demystify the sun and solar system and a Professor of Astronomy working with the Institute of Astronomy and National Astronomical Observatory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He will be conducting a hands-on session with access to streaming of an exclusive video showcasing various space missions undertaken to explore the infinite beyond.

Rajeev Jha: VP Coding and New Initiatives at WhiteHat Jr, will host a session focusing on tips and tricks required to succeed in the Mission Mars Coding Hackathon.



Trupti Mukker, Head of Customer Experience, WhiteHat Jr said, “Outer space has always inspired a sense of wonder amongst children and we want to feed this curiosity further by helping them understand various aspects of space. CreatorSpace: Mission Mars is an incredible opportunity for children and parents to meet and interact with key experts who can help them understand the infinite beyond a little better.”



The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents and registration is open at https://creatorspace.whitehatjr.com

