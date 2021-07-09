Tech Mahindra Announces a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’ with 30 Enterprises and Industry Advisors

Business Wire India

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The cloud advisory board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about 2285 Bn USD and approximately spend 200 Bn USD on technology annually.

Cloud Advisory Board (CAB) will be a 30-member body with 3 regional chapters – Americas, EMEA and APAC representing world’s top organisations, experts, academicians, industry advisors from manufacturing, telecommunication, retail, logistics, banking, healthcare, among others.The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy.

Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said,“A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. We are delighted to announce the formation of the Cloud Advisory Board which will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders. The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalized hybrid cloud strategy.”

This reiterates Tech Mahindra’s position as a dominant leader in cloud, focused on providing key insights and advice on the upcoming hyperscale technologies, allowing customers to gain from their cloud investments. Tech Mahindra has a strong network of alliances to provide strategic direction and a tactical approach across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Manuj Desai, Global Chief Information Officer, Sterlite Technologies, said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of Tech Mahindra’s Cloud Advisory Board. It’s a unique and great initiative, and I am fully confident that the experience and valuable feedback of all the members will be helpful in strengthening the cloud roadmap for the industry.”

Satoshi Kitsuki, Executive Vice President, Wismettac Foods, said, “I am excited to be a part of Tech Mahindra’s Cloud Advisory Board, as this will give me an opportunity to closely connect with cloud thought leaders of different domain and industries.”

As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and experience of over 350+ active cloud engagements, and state-of-the-art frameworks and accelerators.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 121,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1007 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

