Philips Launches the Youthful New Beard Trimmer – BT1000 Series with Skin Friendly Blades Catering to Gen Z Needs in Its Male Grooming Category

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today launched its Beard Trimmer BT1000 series, the ideal product for Gen Z males who are at the threshold of starting their grooming journey. Innovated and designed keeping in mind the sensitive skin of young men, the BT1000 series will combine ease of use with a stylish look and feel and attractive pricing.

With today’s youngsters taking control of their grooming style and regime in their own hands, this new product offering has been developed to offer both style and comfort to young men. Featuring skin friendly blades that guard against irritation, nicks, and cuts, the ergonomically designed BT1000 is equipped with Durapower technology which offers up to four times more battery life compared to any ordinary trimmer today. The product features a battery charging indicator and allows for 30 to 60 minutes of use with a single charge powering use for up to 2-4 weeks. Cordless in design and equipped with a USB charger, the product’s durability is further enhanced with self-sharpening blades.

Commenting on the new launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “At Philips, we believe in creating meaningful innovations that can improve lives of our consumers and provide technology catering to their day-to-day needs and preferences. We understand that today, millennials or Gen Zs are looking for quick solutions which are edgy and technologically advanced. Basis these consumer insights, we have introduced the new BT1000 series for the Indian younger audience which looks for comfort and value for money. The product epitomizes state-of-the-art technology, combined with durability, and convenience for today’s youth. We are confident that this product will provide a comfortable trimming experience protecting the skin of the millennials from nicks and cuts at the same time.”

The product additionally comes with a travel lock and two years warranty internationally.

Today, consumers are looking for grooming solutions at home thus driving the ‘Do-it-yourself’ movement. Philips is betting big on personalized care with these products, which is the perfect answer to the concern of getting salon-like results with ease, in the comfort of one’s home.

The product range would be available at the nearest retail store and for online purchases starting from Rs. 895/-

