Cognitive Space Selected to Participate in Inaugural AWS Space Accelerator for Startups

Business Wire India

Cognitive Space today announced it has been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Space Accelerator, a business support program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. This opportunity will support Cognitive Space efforts to revolutionize satellite operations by bringing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to mission operations and collection planning. Cognitive Space provides New Space organizations with sophisticated tools for optimizing revenue and performance yield as their satellite constellations grow and scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005120/en/

Cognitive Space selected for the AWS Seraphim Space Accelerator (Photo: Business Wire)

New for 2021, the four-week AWS Space Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support in collaboration with Seraphim, one of the world’s leading investment groups focused exclusively on the space industry, who will provide business development and investment guidance.

Cognitive Space will rely on AWS Cloud infrastructure for its own Space-focused software products – including licensed services, underlying platform architecture, development & test environments, and AI/ML training and processing workloads. Cognitive Space will take advantage of AWS services for scalability, cost-effectiveness, security, reliability, and global reach.

“Being one of the few startups accepted into the AWS Space Accelerator is a great honor and we appreciate the confidence AWS has placed in us,” said Scott Herman, CEO of Cognitive Space. “We’re very excited about the mentoring opportunity that the accelerator provides to startups like ours, and we look forward to working closely with AWS and Seraphim as we build our company.” Guy de Carufel, CTO of Cognitive Space, added “We depend on Amazon Web Services to provide high-reliability and scalable infrastructure for the satellite operations services we deliver to our customers and partners, and we are eager to learn more from the AWS experts during the accelerator.”

As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity out of a field of approximately 200 startups, Cognitive Space will receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit, AWS Cloud training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with space-savvy venture investors.

“AWS looks forward to collaborating with our finalists to advance their inspiring vision for transforming how we understand, operate in, and benefit from space,” said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. “Congratulations to our finalists, who were selected from hundreds of impressive startups from across the global space industry. The cloud is uniquely suited to spur the success of space companies in so many ways, and we are excited to help these companies achieve their biggest goals.”

Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution will bring to the space industry, the creative application of AWS to solve problems, and the team’s ability to deliver on its specific mission.

For more information on the AWS Space Accelerator, visit https://seraphim.vc/aws/accelerator/.

About Cognitive Space

Cognitive Space is developing advanced automation systems for the space industry with a particular focus on the software management of satellite constellations, including mission management, collection planning, communication link management, and modeling & simulation of future capabilities.

Our early focus is on orchestrated collection management for the explosion of new remote sensing constellations – multi-phenomenology, large-fleet constellations of small satellite sensors that offer unprecedented facility monitoring, activity monitoring, and pattern-of-life analysis for national security and commercial organizations with a global monitoring mission.

Cognitive Space is developing an AI-driven solution for near real-time dynamic mission planning for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites. By 2030, research analysts predict 15-20x growth in deployed satellites in service, from 3000 in 2021 to ~50,000 satellites in orbit. Satellite constellations are increasingly being tasked by government and commercial consumers for use cases including communications, agriculture, environmental protection, meteorology, navigation, national defense, and myriad other commercial, military and governmental use cases.

The Cognitive Space satellite constellation management platform allows operators to reduce command and control lead time, reduce human errors and streamline satellite asset integration. For commercial operators this allows them to maximize service capacity, increase revenue and margin, and optimize performance yield. Cognitive Space’s platform is multi-purpose, serving the needs of the Federal Government, US Department of Defense and commercial enterprises.

More information about Cognitive Space can be found at http://www.cognitivespace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005120/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...