SVKM’s NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management Opens Admissions for Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences

Business Wire IndiaSVKM’s NMIMS, one of India’s leading academic institutions with a 40-year legacy of quality learning, invites applications for its highly-regarded Ph.D. (Pharmaceutical Sciences) program, at Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai. NMIMS’ doctoral program in pharma sciences is considered among the best in the country for its research-based academic excellence, and stringent focus on industrial exposure to develop a practical approach which is attuned to real-world needs. The program can be completed in a minimum of three years and a maximum of five.



To be eligible, applicants need any one of the following qualifications:

Master’s degree in Pharmacy from any Statutory University, with a minimum aggregate of 55% marks or an equivalent grade, such as Grade ‘B’ on the UGC 7-point scale.

Master’s degree, with full-time industry experience in an executive or supervisory capacity for a minimum of two years following their Master’s degree.

Employment in a reputed research organisation or academic institution in close vicinity of Mumbai or Shirpur for a minimum of two years, with a consent and no objection certificate from his/her academic institution, and MOU in case of industry research organization



Aspirants can submit their applications at https://pharmacy.nmims.edu/admissions/. Selected candidates will be called for a written test, followed by a personal interview and a presentation.



Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, Mumbai, has been

ranked 13th in the country by NIRF – National Institutional Ranking Framework (MHRD) – a Central Government agency, in 2020 and has been awarded Platinum rating in AICTE-CII Survey of Industry Linked Technical Institutes, 2020.



Discussing the need for more research experts in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean, NMIMS SPPSPTM, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to its knees for nearly a year and counting. The range and seriousness of the symptoms and effects of this virus have underscored the need for speed and expertise in finding pharmacological solutions to diseases that have such an expansive footprint and scope of impact. It is evident now, that if we are to prevent similar public health crises in the future, the global pharma industry will need to drastically increase its research and product development capacity. This will require highly-competent researchers who are also well-versed with all the necessary tools and processes to carry out quality research. In keeping with India’s goal of becoming ‘the pharmacy of the world’, we, at NMIMS, are committed to shaping research professionals who are meticulous about ethical standards and passionate about saving lives by solving global health issues.”



Dr. Bala Prabhakar, further added, “The rapidly developing pharma industry is extremely knowledge-intensive and will be in great focus for the coming years. To maintain its edge in the highly-competitive global market, and to prepare for any future healthcare crisis like a pandemic, the Indian pharma industry will need to intensify its emphasis on research-based pharmaceutical product development. Our Ph.D. curriculum is designed to equip students with in-depth knowledge of the field and an understanding of the nuances of the industry through interactions with experts. Apart from teaching special subjects such as Advanced Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Quality Assurance, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, and Pharmacognosy, the curriculum also stresses on developing soft skills and an understanding of Intellectual Property Rights. The pharma domain will be very important for the coming years, and our Ph.D. (Pharmaceutical Sciences) program ensures that the candidates acquire the expertise and research rigor necessary to succeed in this field.”



The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a dominant global player that is expected to grow to USD 100 billion by 2025. With heavy investments coming from the private sector, the industry is expected to continue growing exponentially in the coming years. As research is one of the key areas of growth, highly qualified postdoctoral professionals can look forward to working with leading pharma giants, research institutes, and in academia.



For more information about the program, visit https://pharmacy.nmims.edu/academics/programs/phd-pharmaceutical-sciences/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...