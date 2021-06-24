RLG India Publishes Its First Annual Report for FY2020-21

Business Wire IndiaRLG India, a subsidiary of Munich-headquartered Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), a leading global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions, has published the company’s first Annual Report for the FY2020-2021.

The report provides an overview of the current Indian E-waste management ecosystem, the existing challenges faced in establishing a formal waste management infrastructure, and the strategies adopted or in pipeline to revolutionize the e-waste management segment with primary focus on organic collections. The report contains the various initiatives and programmes undertaken by the company PAN India to create value through responsible and sustainable approach to business.

The key highlights of the annual report include:

A robust pan-India network of 72 material service providers, 29 logistics service providers, 31 authorised recyclers & dismantlers, and 36 collection centres, and collection programmes running in 9 cities of India.

E-Safai Campaign: This is a three-year Development Public-Private Partnership project in collaboration with GIZ India, a part of GIZ GmbH, a Germany-based development agency offering services, to build and spread awareness of transformative e-waste management techniques across India. The project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Clean to GreenTM On Wheels: This programme has been initiated under RLG’s flagship campaign, Clean to GreenTM (C2G) with the aim to reach out to more than four million citizens in 110 cities and 300 towns of India, generating nationwide e-waste awareness and collect 5500 MT organic e-waste by 2022.

Clean to GreenTM Student Portal: The main objective of launching this portal is to create e-waste and plastic awareness amongst the millennials and Generation Z. The portal offers an interface that the students would use to learn, interact, participate in engaging contests and competitions, as well as spread the word about E-waste and Plastic waste awareness.

Undertaking various sustainability initiatives in conjunction with Global Sustainable Development (SDGs) Goals such as employment generation and enhanced economic growth, creating a healthy and safe environment, promote sustainable consumption and production of electronic and electrical goods, and much more.

Talking about the release of the company’s first annual report, Ms. Radhika Kalia, Managing Director, RLG India, shared, “RLG’s success story is underpinned by the unwavering and resilient support of our talent force. It is solely because of each and every one of our employees’ relentless and continuous efforts to actualize the company’s vision and mission, despite the various challenges brought on by the pandemic, that, we can proudly share so many success stories today.”

Link of the report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cDHYmaza2AE5ExnTcPadJ9ory4y4UR0i/view

