GIGABYTE Brings Its Edge to MWC and Paves Way for 5G Deployments

GIGABYTE, a world leader in computer technology, is excited to be part of MWC (Mobile World Congress) to present its products and insights on Edge computing, and be joined by innovators and decision-makers who will shape the future of 5G deployments and 6G planning.

GIGABYTE presents a series of servers that are “short and sweet”, and available in either x86 or Arm platforms to support diverse applications. Not only are these Edge servers shortened to depths ranging from only 400-600mm to fit in more environments for telecom deployments, but also ready to serve as HPCs to handle challenging workloads for AI and data processing that are closer to users’ applications.

E152-ZE0 – Supports 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7003 and 7002 processors, is extremely short with 400mm in depth, comes with 8 DIMM slots, and supports two U.2 NVMe SSDs. The E152 chamber for dual-slot GPUs can also be used for two single-slot cards operating at Gen4 x16, and two low-profile expansion slots on the front to provide user with powerful performance and flexibility for implementation.

E162-220 – Designed for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and has 16 DIMMs for industry standard 8-channel memory, and supports two U.2 SSDs and three M.2 connectors onboard with Gen4 PCIe transmission. All I/Os are designed in the same direction, making it suitable not only for installation in data centers, but also for deployment in base stations to provide 5G MEC or edge computing for services.

E251-U70 – The first GIGABYTE edge server designed for 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, supporting six 2.5” SATA/SAS bays on the front-left, and a dual-slot GPU plus a FHFL single-slot card on the front-right. Notably, this server was chosen by NVIDIA Aerial Developer Kit for development and deployment of vRAN stack. E251-U71, a SKU variant that is NEBS design ready, is designed for extreme conditions such as high temperature, humidity or altitude.

E252-P30 – Built for workloads on Arm architecture and uses Ampere Altra processors with up to 80 cores and 16 DIMMS for a wealth of possibilities in the cloud, the server is a viable option when considering TCO. It has six SSDs bays and lots of expansion slots for low-profile accelerators, storage, or networking.

The “short”ness of GIGABYTE Edge servers’ chassis and the “sweet”ness of its performance capabilities will prove to be indispensable equity in telecommunications, as the success in 5G deployments demands a widespread of MEC networks that are both closely-and-intelligently-connected.

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the tech world that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. With over 30 years of celebrated experience, GIGABYTE is pleased to be the backbone of the IT infrastructure and provide the industry with data center expertise and cutting-edge server products that can accelerate scientific and technological breakthroughs.

