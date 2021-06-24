Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Business Wire India

PARIS — Teleperformance Recognized for Its Efforts to Integrate Refugees at First-ever “Business for Refugees” Awards Source: Teleperformance

DENVER — Newmont Launches First Climate Strategy Report Source: Newmont Corporation

HOUSTON — NRG Energy Reports Achievement Across its Comprehensive Sustainability Program in 2020, Reaching New Milestone on Net-Zero Emissions Goal Source: NRG Energy, Inc.

MADISON, Wis. — Promega 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Sets 2030 Sustainability Targets, Spotlights COVID-19 Response Source: Promega Corporation

SEATTLE — Amazon Becomes Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy in the U.S. Source: Amazon

ZURICH — RepRisk Establishes Academic Advisory Board to Guide the Company’s Focus in ESG Research Source: RepRisk

TOKYO — Kao Releases Progress Reports on Its ESG Strategy – the Kirei Lifestyle Plan Source: Kao Corporation

SHENZHEN, China — RELX INTERNATIONAL Launches RELX Pledge Initiative, Enhancing Company’s Global Commitment to Corporate Accountability Source: RELX International

RICHMOND, Va. — Owens & Minor Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Source: Owens & Minor, Inc.

LONDON — Bright Data to Help UK Students Develop Data Skills Through Partnership With Leading Charity upReach Source: Bright Data

CHICAGO — Exelon Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts to Create a Cleaner, More Equitable Future Source: Exelon

WASHINGTON — Hydrosat Raises $5M to Take on Climate Change from Space Source: Hydrosat

HERNDON, Va. — NWFCU Foundation Diaper Drive Provides Over 124,000 Diapers to NOVA Diaper Bank Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

CHICAGO — JPMorgan Chase Commits $150 Million to Chicago’s South and West Sides to Advance Racial Equity Source: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CHICAGO — Exelon Among Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities Source: Exelon Corporation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana Pharmacy Moves to Sustainable Packaging for Temperature-Sensitive Shipments Source: Humana Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize Source: Premier Inc.

TORONTO — Intuit Named a Best B2B Brand in Canada by 2021 Report on Business Ranking Source: Intuit Inc.

GENEVA — SIG SolarCAD II: Solar Thermal Delivering 80°C Daily Even in Winter Months Source: TVP Solar SA

NEW YORK — HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial Banking Clients Source: HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

PITTSBURGH — United States Steel Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: United States Steel Corporation

