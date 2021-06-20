Myntra Strengthens Its Kids Fashion Portfolio With the Launch of Alia Bhatt’s Sustainable Clothing Brand Ed-a-Mamma

Business Wire India

The brand offers organic and sustainable merchandise that are free of any harmful chemicals and are environment-friendly

The range will further be promoted under Myntra’s green initiative, ‘Myntra for Earth’

Myntra launches ‘Ed-a-Mamma’, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s sustainable kidswear brand, marking an important step in the direction of providing stylish and trendy clothes that are safe for children while being environment-friendly. Myntra is making steady efforts to support the cause of environment protection by offering its customers the option to make conscious choices in fashion, through initiatives like, ‘Myntra for Earth’ store that houses over 5500 styles from 70 brands. The sustainable and organic assortment under kidswear offers over 1500+ styles, giving parents a wide choice of eco-friendly options for their little munchkins. Ed-a-Mamma is also a part of this specific store that’s core focus is to offer sustainable fashion options to customers.

Ed-a-Mamma houses over 200 styles for both boys and girls on Myntra, with offerings ranging from T-shirts, Tops, Shirts, Skirts, Dresses and more, all of which are natural fiber based and biodegradable. Staying true to its vision, the brand uses dyes that are free of harsh chemicals, has buttons that are devoid of any plastic, tags made of responsibly harvested FSC certified paper, and the nickel free metal trims. The material of each clothing is designed to sustain multiple washes and last long, while the prints are meant to encourage the curiosity and imagination of a child. The brand also hosts an organic Tee range that meets GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard). In keeping with its ethos of protecting the environment, every product is delivered to the customer along with a pouch, referred to as a ‘potli’ made from fabric scraps, in which there are seeds that children can choose to plant.

In order to encourage more people to opt for ‘Conscious Clothing’ choices, the brand is available on Myntra at value based offerings, starting from Rs 299.

Speaking on the launch, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Ed-a-Mamma, which is a major inclusion in our sustainable line-up, in the kidswear segment. Within the kids’ category at Myntra, there is a budding segment of organic and sustainable clothing, creating a strong base for itself. It has been encouraging to witness an increase in awareness and willingness to support the environmental cause among shoppers and we are leaving no stone unturned to collaborate, and pledge our support to the same. Kidswear is witnessing a YoY growth on Myntra and our wide consumer base and reach, is poised to build strong momentum for the Ed-a-Mama brand.”

Kidswear is one of the highest growing segments on Myntra, registering over 2X growth from the previous year. In the overall kids’ portfolio, Myntra houses over 1lakh styles from over 250 leading brands. The launch of ‘Toys’ last year, has further enhanced the attractiveness of the category on Myntra, making it a one-stop-shop for a variety of needs in the segment. Ed-a-Mamma is a significant addition to Myntra’s kidswear portfolio ahead of the upcoming End of Reason Sale.

