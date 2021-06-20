Press Release India

Moody’s ESG Solutions: V.E provides Second Party Opinion on Desjardins’ Sustainable Bond Framework

Moody’s ESG Solutions announced today that V.E has provided a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on Desjardins’ Sustainable Bond Framework. The framework will be used to finance and refinance projects tied to eight environmental categories and three social categories, including Renewable Energy, Green Buildings, and Affordable Housing. In V.E’s opinion, the framework is aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles (2018) and the Social Bond Principles (2020).

 

“In our assessment, the bonds issued via this framework will provide an ‘advanced’ contribution to sustainability objectives, as we see significant and consistent evidence that the proceeds will be allocated to environmentally and socially focused projects throughout Canada and several emerging markets,” said Patrick Mispagel, Managing Director – Sustainable Finance at Moody’s ESG Solutions. “We expect to see growth in sustainability efforts in North America in order to meet increasing global regulatory requirements and to support the drive towards a more sustainable future.”

 

V.E’s SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers’ and projects’ credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has produced more than 330 SPOs on sustainable financing operations worldwide, including pioneering missions and market firsts. To learn more, please visit moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

 

V.E’s SPO on Desjardins’ Sustainable Bond Framework is available here.

 

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

 

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

 

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg

 

 

