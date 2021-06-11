Healthcare Cloud Unicorn, Innovaccer, Certified as a Great Place to Work® Company

Business Wire IndiaInnovaccer Analytics Pvt. Ltd., announced today that the company has been certified as a great place to work by independent research firm Great Place to Work®. The firm’s model is recognized as the global standard for identifying strong work cultures. Participating organizations are assessed through two lenses: the Trust Index© and the Culture Audit©.

The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey assesses the employee experience in workplaces, including trust in the leadership and overall satisfaction with the company. The unicorn always focuses on employees, supporting their pursuits and ensuring their well-being. This certification affirms Innovaccer’s core values of “empathy” and “winning as a team” and establishes Innovaccer as an organization that cares for its employees and understands their needs.

In the survey, a vast majority of Innovaccer employees said that the company had a positive and happy work environment, and 80% of employees said they take pride in their work, teammates, and the enterprise, noting a strong sense of camaraderie. Employees also indicated that the company offers valuable support that motivates them to stay and grow with Innovaccer.

“Quality culture is what drives success for organizations,” said Ankit Maheshwari, President of Engineering and India Operations at Innovaccer. “It’s simple: Satisfied employees deliver exceptional results, and a company is only as good as its employees’ feedback. We’ve always faced challenges head-on and made sure to take care of our employees—especially during difficult times like the ongoing pandemic.”

To support employees amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, Innovaccer launched several welfare initiatives. It established a “Taking Care of Our Own Fund,” began covering costs for basic daily needs, and doubled up insurance coverage. Employees were given access to 24/7 medical consultations, COVID support from the office, vaccination drives, and more.

“The Great Place to Work® certification is a testament to the Innovaccer’s efforts to promote employee welfare and create a healthy company culture,” he added.

“Impactful organizations aren’t built in a day. It takes diligent strategies and exemplary work culture to turn ideas into multi-million dollar solutions,” commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. “Each member of our team contributes to our success and pushes the cause of making healthcare care as one. We are together building the first-of-its-kind healthcare cloud, and we are cognizant of the fact that it’s our employees who are truly steering our ship in the direction of something incredible,” he concluded.

