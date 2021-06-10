Wipro Annual Report 2021 on Form 20-F Available Online for ADS Holders

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2021 (U.S. time) and will furnish the same to its American Depository Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of a physical distribution.



The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and is available through the Wipro Limited website at – https://www.wipro.com/investors/annual-reports/



In accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, physical and email copies of Wipro’s Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders upon request.

