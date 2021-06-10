IRM India Affiliate Announces Results for May 2021 Level-1 Examination

Business Wire IndiaIRM India Affiliate part of the Institute of Risk Management the world’s leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications and training announces the results of its May 2021 Level 1 examination for India. Bhavya Kundu, IPM, IIM Indore, Batch and Jayashree Rao, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Micro Energy Credits secured all-India rank with the highest scores in the country at 77.3% and 68.6% respectively.



Commending all the students who cleared the highly competitive examination, Hersh Shah, CEO, Institute of Risk Management – India Affiliate, said:



“Congratulations to all the candidates who have worked incredibly hard despite the current situation. As they embark into an exciting future, we would like to extend our full support in their professional journey. The Level 1 exam provides candidates with a holistic understanding of enterprise-wide risks along with the management of global risks and interconnected events.



With the increasing realization of the importance of ERM in the post-COVID economy, IRM’s professional qualifications can further strengthen their career prospects with risk-intelligence at the core of everything they do. We wish our candidates all the best as they go forward in building a resilient India.”



“The study sessions organized by IRM helped me gain valuable perspective on how risk management function has evolved, from compliance-centricity to become a competitive advantage. To better understand the nature of risk, several group activities were undertaken. They were thought-provoking, unlike anything I have seen. I actively explored various facets of risk management through the excellent reading material prepared by the IRM experts, which explains multiple concepts with astounding clarity. Global reports on risk now constitute an essential part of my daily reads. I look forward to attempting the Level 2 exam!” said Bhavya from IIM Indore, who secured a rank at the student exam.



Jayashree Rao, who secured a rank at the professional exam said, “IRM Level 1 examination has elevated my knowledge and is a big boost to my profile. Live sessions were very informative, well organised, and focused on practical solutions. Personally, I enjoyed the sessions and it has made me more motivated to improve my skills further.”



The COVID-19 pandemic has been a vital wake-up call for corporate India as it exposed its lack of risk-preparedness. As the economy is poised for recovery, there has been a renewed focus on building flexibility and strength through well-planned ERM implementation across all sectors. Consequently, there has been an increasing demand for risk professionals to manage and lead agile and proactive organizations.



The IRM is the premier global body for enterprise risk management education with a pathway from Level 1 to Level 5 for becoming a Certified ERM professional and Fellow of the Institute. Level 1 is designed to build a problem-solving approach towards all categories of risks. Meant for students and working professionals, the examinations are held four times a year, in February, May, August, and November. This professional examination can provide candidates a foothold in any organization across departments of their choice. For professionals, it is seen as a valuable means of advancing their careers and potentially moving into a Chief Risk Officer role. From Level 2 onwards candidates are awarded with globally-recognized designations on the completion of each level – IRMCert (Level 2), GradIRM (Level 3), CMIRM (Level 4), and CFIRM (Level 5).

