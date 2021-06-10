High-Touch Spectacles Now Made Virus Free by ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV

Business Wire India#StrongerTogether #StrongerTomorrow

In a virtual event telecast on Optician India Facebook Live by Global Leader in Vision, Zeiss showcased innovations to support Eye Care Practitioners with relevant products for their customers in this new normal. The notable launch was of ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has drastically influenced our awareness of viruses and their consequences. We’re more focused on the presence of germs and how they spread than we’ve ever been before,” said Madhur Gupta, MD SMAVS & Editor Optician India.

He further added, “With this increased awareness, you may have heard of the term “high-touch items”. These include things we touch on a regular basis that can impact our general hygiene.” Spectacle lenses are high-touch items that can potentially have viruses and bacteria on the surface. To answer this problem, ZEISS has designed an antimicrobial coating called ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV which kills 99,9% of viruses and bacteria1.



1 ZEISS DuraVision AntiVirus Platinum UV coating kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on spectacle lens surfaces. Source: Tested by ISO 21702:2019(E) for enveloped viruses and tested by ISO 22196:2011(E) for Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. Efficacy proven after 24 hours as defined by ISO standards.

