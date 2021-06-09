Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Launches Rhinostics Dry Collection Swabs for COVID Testing as Primary Collection Devices for Its Laboratories in the Philippines

Business Wire India

Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc, SDDI, one of the largest chains of infectious disease laboratories in the Philippines, has introduced COVID sample collection using the Rhinosticsᵗᵐ dry nasal and nasopharyngeal collection swabs. The dry swabs are being introduced at its facilities in Metro Manila, Davao and Negros Occidental. In addition, SDDI will act as the exclusive distributor of Rhinostics in the Philippines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005070/en/

Rhinostics innovative dry collection swabs offer comfortable nasal or nasoharyngeal collection, dry shipment, and sample concentration for better assay performance. No viral transport media required. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rhinostics Inc. is a Harvard University spinout company launched to bring new materials and designs for improved sample collection for COVID and broader non-COVID respiratory testing. The Rhinosticsᵗᵐ swabs received a U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID sample collection. These swabs allow more comfortable collection, dry shipment and transport without viral transport media.

Paul Jochico, co-Founder and Director of Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, Inc. commented, “We are excited to bring the Rhinostics’ innovative sample collection swabs to the Philippines, to offer our people a more comfortable collection combined with strong assay performance. The dry swabs are more robust and offer lower risk for contamination during collection and transport than VTM and saliva collection devices. Continued COVID testing will help keep more people safe until vaccinations can become widespread in the Philippines.”

George Aaron, CEO and Chairman of Safeguard Biosystems Holdings Ltd, the joint venture partner in SDDI, remarked, “The opportunity to repurpose our molecular microbiology laboratory in Manila provided significant benefits to the people of the Philippines during this unfortunate pandemic. Safeguard remains committed to bringing innovative products for the diagnosis of infectious disease into SDDI’s operations.”

“We could not ask for a better partner to implement our collection swab technology in the Philippines, bringing the newest technology for dry collection, transport and assay performance to the country. SDDI remains an innovator in the diagnostics space in the Philippines, bringing newest technologies to market,” said Cheri Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Rhinostics.

About Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, Inc

Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc. (SDDI) is a Philippine Joint Venture company with an equal partnership between Safeguard Biosystems and the interests of Paul Jochico, established to provide Molecular Microbiology diagnostic laboratory services. It delivers rapid detection and identification to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases for the Philippine population.

About Safeguard Biosystems

Safeguard Biosystems is an international molecular diagnostics group that has developed a low cost, high-throughput, molecular diagnostic technology platform. The system enables rapid identification by DNA of the most prevalent bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from blood. Clinical samples can be tested from matrices such as whole blood, urine, peritoneal fluid, and swabs

Safeguard Biosystems is a UK company, incorporated in 2006 and headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey. Safeguard Biosystems’ technology has also been adapted to provide innovative pathogen solutions for Dairy, delivering practical solutions for advanced dairy industry challenges to ensure safe dairy food and healthy herds.

About Rhinostics Inc.:

Rhinostics commercializes simple and elegant solutions to bring better materials, efficiencies and cost savings to the laboratory workflow. The RHINOstic™ automated nasal swab provides features that increase sample throughput by more than 10-fold while removing labor and errors from the laboratory workflow. The swab is integrated onto a cap that can be automated for removal from the tube and rapid accessioning using the 2D barcode on the bottom of the tubes. The product provides an immediate impact to increasing COVID testing efficiencies while being applicable to broader respiratory viral, bacterial, and genetic testing using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next generation sequencing (NGS). In addition, the company offers both a standard nasal swab and nasopharyngeal swab that allow dry shipment, sample concentration and better assay performance. The Rhinostics suite of collection products are registered as Class I exempt medical devices with the FDA and are available for purchase. To learn more, visit https://www.rhinostics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005070/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...