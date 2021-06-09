Dosti Realty Invests Rs 70 Lakh in COVID Fight- Conducts Vaccination for Over 3500 Employees, Construction Workers, and Their Immediate Family

Business Wire India

Spends approx. Rs 70 Lakhs on vaccines and donates ventilators to TMC

Sets up vaccine centres at their construction sites in Wadala, Thane, and Kandivali

Aims at supporting the government’s inoculation mission to help restrain the virus spread

Dosti Realty, a brand that is revered not just for its quality and commitment in the real estate industry but also admired for its altruistic community-driven initiatives recently organized a COVID-19 vaccination initiative for its employees and construction workers intending to aid the government’s ongoing inoculation drive. The initiative was commenced at their Wadala site on 7th June 2021 and going forward it will also be undertaken across their sites in Thane (W) and Kandivali (W). The drive that is carried through Surana Group of Hospitals aims to inoculate over 3500 employees, labourers, and their immediate family members with the Covishield vaccine across Dosti Realty sites in the span of a week. Through this initiative, the company aims to spread positivity and awareness around the government’s ongoing measures to contain the virus. The drive is directed towards inspiring potential vaccine recipients to participate in the narrative of how the pandemic can be won over by active involvement in the vaccination process.



Commenting on the vaccination drive, Mr. Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says, “We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country’s vaccination program. The real estate sector being one of the pillars of the Indian economy, it is, therefore, crucial to safeguard the well-being and safety of the frontlines of the industry. As a company, we are defined by our commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of our employees and their family members. The vaccination drive is a vital step towards achieving our goal of reinforcement and protecting the company’s core assets – our people. As one of the foremost real estate developers, it is our responsibility to show leadership in challenging times such as these. We have donated 7 ventilators to TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) already and this vaccination drive supplements the numerous health and safety protocols that have been initiated by Dosti Realty, ensuring organizational and end-user safety.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...