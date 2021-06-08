TAITRA Gathers Global CEOs and Executives for a Synergized Digital Future at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

Business Wire India

Global technology leaders had gathered at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual to discuss the future landscape driven by technology. The event organizer, TAITRA, invited executives from Intel, Arm, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Supermicro and NXP Semiconductors to share their insights on the industry at the COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes and COMPUTEX Keynotes.

Intel: Opening Keynote to Unleash Innovation

Intel Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus talked about sustainability awareness of enterprises under the raging global pandemic and how it continues to work with global partners to promote digital transformation; Intel not only responses to the global market demand quickly and flexibly with the IDM 2.0 business model, but it also continues to promote innovation with 5G and its Open Architecture. Intel also unveiled new products leading in performance and enrich people’s user experience.

Arm: Sparking the World’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

Arm CEO Simon Segars’ keynote indicated that long-term investments in research and development are the key to shaping that future. Arm has invested significant resources in its next-generation architecture. Armv9 will enable partners to solve hard problems in the next decade of compute related to security, compute efficiency, and AI-enabled services, all while fighting climate change at the same time.

AMD: Unveiling breakthrough packaging technology for high-performance computing

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivered a keynote titled “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem,” where she unveiled multiple new processors, graphics cards, and design framework for laptops. Dr. Su also announced collaborations with an EV company and mobile phone manufacture to deliver better user experience. AMD further showcased the latest 3D chiplet technology, a packaging breakthrough for high-performance computing that exceeds the current interconnect density.

NVIDIA: Igniting Industrial Revolution 4.0 with AI

According to Jerry Chen, NVIDIA Head of Global Business Development for Manufacturing and Industrials, AI is the most impactful general-purpose technology, and it will be at the heart of advanced technologies such as 5G, HPC, AIoT, and robotics, propelling industry development and transformation.

Micron Technology: Driving AI innovation with storage in the new era of data intensive computing

President and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra pointed out that the world is at the dawn of a new age of data intensive computing. AI and 5G are the two major drivers of this age. With the rapid growth of AI applications, accompanied by numerous challenges, Micron Technology will continue to build a reliable, systematic infrastructure based on memory and storage for a better AI future.

Supermicro: Meeting demands for innovations with an array of products and solutions

Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang stated that Supermicro will continue to meet customer demand in terms of AI, 5G, and cloud solutions through its leading technology, innovation, high quality, and serviceability. Supermicro will also push forward the development of technology with its partners through collaborations.

NXP Semiconductors: Accelerating Secure Intelligent Edge with New Era of Edge Computing Started

Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, indicated that AIoT devices are changing the way people live. While it creates great user experience, it is imperative to fully protect data and realize a secure intelligent edge. NXP Semiconductors will also continue to enable a safer and smarter world through breakthrough innovations.

