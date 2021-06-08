Pratt & Whitney CSA Partners With Next Level Aviation

Business Wire India

Pratt & Whitney CSA, the serviceable materials business unit of Pratt & Whitney, and Next Level Aviation, a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of USM for aircraft engines. This contract furthers Pratt & Whitney’s commitment to providing its customers with cost-effective products at world-class lead times. It also further enhances Next Level Aviation’s leadership position as a global supplier of USM primarily supporting Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Pratt & Whitney is a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

This agreement between Pratt & Whitney CSA and Next Level Aviation pairs the resources and technical expertise of Pratt & Whitney CSA with the sales, marketing and delivery expertise of Next Level Aviation. This powerful combination provides our global customer base of airlines, leasing companies and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) shops with significant value and cost savings.

The agreement provides for the following:

Next Level Aviation will support and supply both companies’ global customer base for their used serviceable engine accessory requirements.

Pratt & Whitney CSA will consign used serviceable material to NLA to meet customer requirements.

Next Level Chairman & CEO, Jack Gordon stated, “We are excited to announce this partnership on used serviceable engine accessories with Pratt & Whitney CSA. We would like to thank the Pratt & Whitney CSA team for the opportunity to partner with them to support their global customer base, as well as for their time and efforts in completing this landmark agreement.”

Mike Dreyer, Next Level Aviation’s Executive Vice President of Sales & Procurement is optimistic regarding what this means for Next Level Aviation noting, “This multi-year agreement helps extend our leadership position in the used serviceable material market globally.”

Dreyer continued, “We have focused our strategy to build full nose-to-tail serviceable material support capabilities by establishing NLA as a ‘center of excellence’ for engine accessory material and repair management services. This agreement recognizes our capabilities and brings our expertise to the partnership. We would like to thank the CSA team for this opportunity and look forward to collectively growing our serviceable engine accessory business over the long term.”

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL AVIATION

Next Level Aviation is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

