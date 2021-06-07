The Most Talked About in the First Week of COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

Business Wire India

COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual is now live through June 30. The event organizer TAITRA is hosting exhibitors from 34 countries at #COMPUTEXVirtual. Held during the kick-off week, the COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes, COMPUTEX Keynotes, COMPUTEX Forum and InnoVEX Forum have all concluded with huge success. The future technologies unveiled in the talks led to industry crazes and showed the charm of the global technology ecosystem built by COMPUTEX.

Virtual Displays’ Trendy Themes Created High Engagements

Leading companies and institutions like Acer, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development（EBRD）, Garage+ from the Epoch Foundation, GIGABYTE, and Intel have set up pavilions to showcase the latest technologies. The #InnoVEXVirtual, an exclusive exhibit for startups, gathered 79 startups from 24 countries, including National Pavilions from France, South Korea, the Netherlands, and the first-ever EBRD pavilion. Meanwhile, Taiwan Accelerator Plus（TAcc+） and the TYC Startup Pavilion showcase Taiwanese and worldwide innovations.

#COMPUTEXVirtual attracted close to 180,000 visits from 104 countries in the first week. The top 5 visiting countries were from Japan, the USA, India, Korea and China. “Gaming”, “Systems Solutions” and “5G” were the themes most visitors showed interest in. Furthermore, through its technology partner Appier, a Taiwanese unicorn, COMPUTEX provides all visitors personalized showrooms with suggested themes and products based on their interests to create the optimal experience and digital journey. Nearly 1 million interactions have materialized through scheduled meetings, instant messages and matchmaking.

Tech Giants Decode the Progress of the Global Technology Ecosystems

TAITRA invited more than 20 CEOs and senior executives to deliver keynotes on #COMPUTEXVirtual, including AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, NXP, Supermicro, and more, and the keynote streaming videos in the first week of the exhibition had attracted over 2 million views. Taiwan was mentioned multiple times as the critical partner to the industry, and COMPUTEX was praised for remaining true to its mission: building global technology ecosystems.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Intel talked about how to continue to work with global partners to promote digital transformation. Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD, shared the vision for the future of computing, including details of the growing adoption of AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions. Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, pointed out that partners are taking a major position by using compute to create smarter and more energy efficient devices and infrastructure, and Taiwan is a leader in this space. Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA, mentioned that Taiwan, from system builders and solution providers to universities and the government, has partnered with NVIDIA. Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, emphasized that the opening of their new fab in Taichung showed their ambition in partnering and investing in Taiwan. Supermicro President and CEO, Charles Liang, stated that they would continue their leading innovation and push forward technology development with their partners. Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, indicated that they also continue to enable a safer and smarter world through breakthrough innovations.

COMPUTEX Forum themed “The New Era of Intelligence” focusing on 5G, AI, AIoT and Edge Computing

In the “AIoT Evolution” session at the COMPUTEX Forum, Intel addressed their latest processors to deliver fast, consistent, and secure solutions that people trust. NVIDIA also highlighted that AI is the most impactful general-purpose technology, and will be at the heart of propelling industry development and transformation.

In the “AI Empowerment” session, Arm introduced how the new Armv9 architecture is effective in addressing demanding AI/ML workloads while delivering enhanced security. In terms of the application on manufacture, Delta stated that manufacturers must continue to improve their capabilities to achieve “Manufacturing on Demand”, which could be reached by adopting a design that incorporates standardized, modular and intelligent units as well as AI adoption. In addition, Check Point Software is capable of predicting unknown threats through AI and providing cybersecurity specialists a quick response with increasing accuracy and precision.

Moreover, in the “Critical Technology” session, Qualcomm emphasized continuous collaboration with its ecosystem partners to realize the future of always connected PCs. QCT is devoted to pushing for digital transformation and building 5G networks with new entrants into the Telco ecosystem. WIN Semiconductors Corp also highlighted compound semiconductors to play a pivotal role in advancing that future based on ubiquitous AI. On the other hand, Siemens acts to assist Taiwan in ushering in application innovation in a variety of fields, helping Taiwan move toward its vision of “Digital Nation, Smart Island” with its success stories in Industrial 5G, Grid Edge and Connected Mobility. Far EasTone Telecom also explained the plan to enable clinical intelligence through telemedicine with 5G, IoT, big data, and AI.

The COMPUTEX Forum concluded its last session on the “Tomorrow Tech.” NVIDIA indicated that addressing 3D workflows empowers collaboration across shared virtual worlds. IBM is collaborating with industry and universities, focusing on finance, chemistry, material industries.

#COMPUTEXVirtual is now live through June 30. Do not miss the chance to engage in digital conversations with world leading companies and startups on themes of 5G, AI & IoT, Edge Computing, Gaming, and HPC, at #COMPUTEXVirtual.

About COMPUTEX

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnovexVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

