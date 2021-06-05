NMIMS’ Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering Invites Applications for M. Tech. And MCA Programs at Mumbai Campus

Business Wire IndiaSVKM’s NMIMS, one of India’s leading educational institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, invites applications for M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics), M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) in Mumbai. The M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics) programs have been developed in academic collaboration with Virginia Tech, USA. MPSTME, established in 2006, has been providing students cutting-edge technology education that is steeped in research and industry-specific knowledge.

Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, noted, “As we transition towards an increasingly digital world, we need more specialists who can spearhead the infusion of technology with business. The future will be led by those who can harness data, analytics and AI, to improve various processes, gain insight, and create efficiency across the board. We will need specialists who can shape these fast-evolving technologies to make them more applicable and practical in business and our day-to-day lives. Whether legacy engineering degrees, or new-age programs like analytics, AI, Data Sciences, and Computer Applications, at NMIMS, our endeavour has always been to provide students a holistic education that can translate into successful, fulfilling careers.”

Elaborating on the programs, Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, NMIMS MPSTME, said, “Our M.Tech. and MCA programmes are focused on experiential learning which comes from a curriculum emphasizing practice, project based learning and semester long internships in the industry. Academic rigor, Strong industry connects, collaborations with international universities such as the NMIMS – Virginia Tech tie-up, are all part of our offerings. With the Tech Industry in a state of flux, striving to keep up with the innovations and novel breakthroughs, we at MPSTME ensure that our students keep up with the pace of change through our dynamic programmes. Our students have the advantage of the best pedagogical practices and exposure to live industry projects, making them the preferred choice for jobs in India and abroad.”

PROGRAM DETAILS

Program: M. Tech. in Data Science & Business Analytics

Eligibility: Minimum aggregate of 55% in B.Tech. / B.E. (all streams) or M.Sc. in Math, Statistics, Computer Sciences, IT or Electronics, or MCA, AMIE or any other equivalent.

Admission process: Apply at https://engineering.nmims.edu/academics/programmes/m-tech/data-sciences/



Program: M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence

Eligibility: Minimum aggregate of 55% in B.Tech. / B.E. (all streams) or M.Sc. in Math, Statistics, Computer Sciences, IT or Electronics, or MCA, AMIE or any other equivalent.

Admission process: Apply at https://engineering.nmims.edu/academics/programmes/m-tech/artificial-intelligence/



Program: Master of Computer Applications

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks in Arts, Science, Commerce, Management or any other discipline. Candidates who are currently appearing for their final year exams are also eligible.

Admission process: Apply at https://engineering.nmims.edu/academics/programmes/mca/



The field of Data Science is integral to the technology world today, because it blends statistics, mathematics, algorithms and tech knowledge to provide invaluable business insights. NMIMS’ M. Tech. program in Data Science (Business Analytics) covers each and every one of these arenas of study. With its innovative pedagogy and application-oriented approach, students are exposed to a gamut of industry-specific projects. Similarly, the M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence program delves into robotics, vision intelligence and automation, all of which are areas that are seeing cutting-edge innovation and research in India.

Master of Computer Applications (MCA) was introduced due to the need for an analytically and technically challenging program that makes students industry-ready. Internships, technology fests, and other ancillary initiatives ensure that students remain in sync with the latest developments and trends in the industry.

The faculty for all tech programs at MPSTME comprises industry experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, and academicians from India as well as abroad. The campus also houses science labs and other state-of-the-art facilities to provide ambience and support for curricular and extra-curricular activities, for the overall development of students.

MPSTME’s M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analytics) was ranked no.3 in Top full-time PG programs in India by Analytics India Magazine Ranking 2020.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...