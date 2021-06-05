NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering Invites Applications for 6-Year B.Tech Program After Class 10

Business Wire IndiaNMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) invites applications for the 6-year B. Tech. program after Class 10, at their Mumbai campus. The unique structure of the program allows students to commence their engineering studies after completing Grade 10, without having to appear for Grade 12 board exams or the subsequent engineering entrance exams.



To be eligible for admission, candidates must have passed the Grade 10 examination or equivalent from any board, with a minimum of 70% aggregate marks in General Sciences and Mathematics, or Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Admissions will be based on merit, and aspirants can choose to specialize in Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, or Data Science. Interested candidates can submit their applications at https://bti.nmims.edu/.



Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, MPSTME, elaborated on the merits of the program, “The 6-year B. Tech. program was introduced based on prevailing industry trends, with a curriculum that has been co-designed by industry experts and professional bodies. Through this program, we have endeavored to eliminate unnecessary stress from students’ lives, by facilitating them to begin their engineering journey directly after the Grade 10 board examinations. Given the uncertainties prevalent in the country today, particularly around board examinations, we are fully prepared to tailor our admission process to accept any new evaluation methods that the school boards may adopt this year and offer provisional entry to candidates as deemed appropriate.”



Dr. Seema Shah, Program Director, 6 year B.Tech Program, added, “The 6-year B. Tech. program benefits aspirants by eliminating the need to appear for Grade 12 boards, as well as multiple engineering college entrance examinations, and prevents the duplication of subjects between school and college. At MPSTME, we focus very strongly on application of concepts, practical training, and live projects, which prepares our graduates for success in the real world. Our world-class Mumbai campus is Grade A+ accredited by NAAC with 3.59 CGPA, and we ensure that our state-of-the-art facilities and labs help our students in mastering their field and achieving success in their professional lives.”



The B. Tech. program consists of 12 semesters, each of 6 months duration, spread over 6 years. During the first 2 years, students are provided with a robust foundation in core and discipline-specific applied sciences, with modules on discipline-specific core and elective courses taught over the subsequent three years. The sixth-year includes one semester of Major Project (Industry/ Institute) which assesses students’ ability to translate their theoretical skills into practice.



The curriculum for B.Tech program is evaluated annually with industry as well as academic inputs, to ensure that the course remains relevant and up to date.

