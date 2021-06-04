Sam Alkharrat Joins C3 AI as President and CRO

Business Wire India

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced that Sam Alkharrat has joined C3 AI as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Alkharrat will lead the global expansion of C3 AI’s sales and customer service organizations.

Before joining C3 AI, Mr. Alkharrat served as the Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales for VMware’s Tanzu portfolio of Modern Application Platforms, focused on bringing speed, stability, and security to multi-cloud software delivery. Prior to joining VMware, Mr. Alkharrat worked in a number of senior executive positions at SAP, including Global COO for SAP’s Customer Experience line of business, with responsibility for SAP’s CRM and Commerce solutions; SVP and Managing Director for North America West; and President, Middle East and North Africa.

“Sam is an experienced and proven sales executive with a long track record of building and managing highly effective sales and customer service teams,” said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “As President and CRO, Sam will play an essential role in the next stage of C3 AI’s growth and development as we rapidly expand our customer footprint and partner ecosystem across industries, regions, and markets.”

“I have been watching C3 AI for some time,” said Mr. Alkharrat. “C3 AI is a game-changing company. I am incredibly excited to join this talented and seasoned leadership team to fully realize the C3 AI vision.”

“I know Sam as a global leader, adept at scaling a customer-centric field organization,” said Jim Snabe, former co-CEO of SAP and C3 AI Director. “Sam is the right leader, at the right time, to scale the delivery of enterprise AI capabilities to companies in all industries and help take C3 AI to the next level.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

