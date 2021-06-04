MissFilmy Starting to Make a Mark in Bollywood and Entertainment News World

Business Wire IndiaMissFilmy.com, a maiden independent venture by Mohit Puri (Digital Strategist veteran with more than 18 years of experience), is rapidly becoming a name to reckon with in the Entertainment & Bollywood news world. MissFilmy.com serves as a one-stop platform to get all the latest Bollywood and Telly industry updates.

Among other things, the entertainment blog provides:

Latest Bollywood news

This section comprises of all the latest bollywood news, bollywood gossips and celebrity news.

As is evident, the ‘Bollywood News’ category keeps viewers updated about favorite celebrities, all the latest movie news, release & streaming details, box office performances and anything that can be termed as general news from the bollywood industry.

The ‘Bollywood Gossips’ category on the other hand gives all the latest on the celebrity gossip stories doing the rounds in the Bollywood circles – Who is in a financial crisis?! Who ditched whom?! And everything else on the same lines.

The ‘Celebrity News’ category features all the latest celebrity stories, focusing on the places they were spotted at, people they were spotted with, what have they been up to, their next movie releases, latest career moves and much more.



Movie Ratings Comparison

It’s the most unique and powerful feature offered by the platform. One can compare web series or movie ratings by all leading critics along with star cast, production team as well as the streaming details. The latest movies review & ratings section on the portal helps to decide on peoples watch preferences & a must to do list on every weekend.



Latest Movie Trailers

The movie trailers section is constantly updated with all the latest trailers of the upcoming Bollywood films, web series as well as regional movies.



Song Videos

This is the space reserved for all the latest song videos both from Bollywood as well as independent artist and bands.



Telly Buzz

All the latest news stories and videos related to the television industry go into the Telly Buzz section of MissFilmy portal.



Celebrity Wallpapers

Can’t get enough of favorite movie star?! The Wallpapers section of MissFilmy hosts some of the most appealing shots of popular Bollywood artists; much needed eye-candy for those boring breaks at work!



MissFilmy’s strength lies in their engaging content alongside an easy to browse website, both of which are rapidly propelling them upwards in this market space. The portal rakes in around .5 million pageviews each month & catching up fast with other popular websites in the same vertical. It’s no surprise that MissFilmy has become the favorite go-to destination for a large majority of Bollywood and Indian Telly lovers, to get their daily news and scoop on Bollywood, television, and celebrities, in both the spaces.



Going ahead, MissFilmy.com will be further strengthening its brand identity by coming out with new sections & features. The team at bollywood news portal is passionate enough with the vision to establish itself as the most visited bollywood web on the planet.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...