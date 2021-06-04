Merck Foundation CEO Recognizes African Journalists for Best Media Coverage on Breaking Infertility Stigma, as Winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020

Business Wire India



50 Winners from 16 African Countries were celebrated at Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards Ceremony.

6 new awards 2021 were announced by Merck Foundation in partnership with the 20 African First Ladies.

During the online video conference, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej welcomed the winners of the awards to the Merck Foundation Alumni.

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of ‘during the Award Ceremony held via a Video Conference. The winners were applauded for their best media coverage about infertility, infertile women & couples, with the aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility. The awards were announced byin partnership with the, who are also the

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized, “I am proud to recognize and appreciate our winners, who became the voice of the voiceless and the storytellers of infertile women and break the stigma around them and also raised awareness about male infertility. I am extremely happy to meet and celebrate our winners, through our online Award Ceremony. As you know, I truly believe that Media plays a crucial role in educating and sensitizing our communities through their influential media work. Through these awards, we were able to inspire many African journalists to write and create awareness about infertility stigma in their communities. We would like to encourage our winners to become Merck Foundation Champions and work together towards further eliminating infertility stigma and empower girls through education in developing countries and underserved communities.”

“We also welcome the winners as Merck Foundation Alumni, to join us to create a culture shift as a part of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ and ‘Educating Linda’ programs,” Senator, Dr. Kelej added.

Here is the list of Award Winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020:

Here are the winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; and The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



First Position:



Roselyne Sachiti, The Herald Newspaper, ZIMBABWE



Second Position:



Memory Kutengule, Malawi News Agency, MALAWI

Mugugunye Moses, The Standard, ZIMBABWE



Third Position:



Patrick Musir, The AfroNews, ZIMBABWE

Takudzwa Chihambakwe, Zimpapers Group, ZIMBABWE



SPECIAL AWARD FOR A NOVEL



Nyasha Clementine Rwodzi, ZIMBABWE



ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



First Position:



Sharon Kavhu, The Southern Times, NAMIBIA

Gracious Mugovera, The Patriot, ZIMBABWE

​

Second Position:



Happy Njalam’mano, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), MALAWI



Third Position:



John Manzongo, The Herald, ZIMBABWE



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:



First Position:



Abel Dzobo, HELA TV, ZIMBABWE



Second Position:



Rosa Teixeira, Independent Journalist, NAMIBIA



RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:



First Position:



Linda Banda, Chanco Community Radio, MALAWI

Veronika Haulenga-Haufiku, Omulunga Radio, Future Group, NAMIBIA

Tashie Masawi, ZBC Radio Station Classic 263, ZIMBABWE



Second Position:



Mathilde Ndinelao Hinanifa, Independent Journalist, NAMIBIA

Ikemisetseng Marou, Radio Lesotho, LESOTHO

Rutendo Makuti, ZBC Radio Zimbabwe, ZIMBABWE



Third Position:



Memory Nkwe Ndhlovu, ZBC Radio Station Classic 263, ZIMBABWE



Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH; and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



Chioma Obinna, Vanguard Media Limited, NIGERIA



ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



First Position:



Martins Ifijeh, ThisDay Newspapers, NIGERIA



Second Position:



Never G Lomo, New Public Trust, LIBERIA

Chinedu Asadu, Cable Newspaper Limited, NIGERIA



RADIO CATEGORY



Abubakar Sulaiman, Sawaba FM 104.9 Hadejia, NIGERIA



Here are the winners from East African Countries:



EAST AFRICAN COUNTRIES



ONLINE CATEGORY



Sharon Kantengwa, The New Times, RWANDA



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



Walter Mwesigye, NTV, UGANDA



RADIO CATEGORY



Mercy Tyra Murengu, Upendo FM, KENYA



Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI; The First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE; and The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E. AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU:

AFRICAN FRENCH SPEAKING COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY



First Position:



Richard TAMONE, Le Standard, GUINEA



Second Position:



Koami Agbetiafa, Le Républicain, NIGER



ONLINE CATEGORY



First Position:



Lokale Odia Prisca, ACTUALITE.CD, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO



Second Position:



Ndèye Fatou Diery Diagne, dierysquare.blogspot.com, SENEGAL

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



First Position:



Fatou Fadiga, House Media RTG, GUINEA



Second Position:



Jean Népomuscène Irambona, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI



RADIO CATEGORY



First Position:



Remy Rukundo, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

Makan Soumaoro, ESPACE FORET, GUINEA



Second Position:



Magendero Bénigne, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

Aminata Bah, GUINEA

Innocent Ndihokubwayo, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI



Third Position:



Paulette Mugisha, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

NZEYIMANA Emelyne, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI



Here are the winners from Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO:

GHANA



PRINT CATEGORY



First Position:



Jonathan Donkor, The Ghanian Times



Second Position:



Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Graphic Online



Third Position:



Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, New Times Corporation



ONLINE CATEGORY



Dzifa Tetteh Tay, New Times Corporation

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



First Position:



Esi Benewaa Otoo, TV 3 Network



Second Position:



Akua Oforiwa Darko, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation



RADIO CATEGORY



Doreen Ampofo, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Radio



Here are the winners from Zambia in partnership with The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU:

ZAMBIA



PRINT CATEGORY



Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa, Times of Zambia



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



Effie Mphande, Zambia Broadcasting Corporation Radio



RADIO CATEGORY



Josias Muuba, Radio Musi-O-Tunya



Link of the Award Ceremony live-streamed on social media: https://fb.watch/5Um2qmccap/

Merck Foundation additionally rewarded the winners by providing them with one-year access to an online educational training program called “MasterClass”. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course in English that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet.



To underscore the important role that media, art, fashion, music, and film plays in raising awareness about sensitive issues like Infertility Prevention, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education, and continuing the best prevention practices during the second wave of coronavirus, Merck Foundation in partnership with 20 First Ladies of Africa announced the following 6 awards:



1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.



2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.



5. Merck Foundation “Mask Up With Care” Media Recognition Awards 2021: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here to view more details.



6. Merck Foundation “Make Your Own Mask” Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care and at the same time make it creative and fun!

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here to view more details.



Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej also emphasized, “Through the awards under the “More Than a Mother” campaign, we would like to join hands with media, film, music and fashion fraternity to make a change and Break Infertility Stigma, a message that must reach every door, every community, every mind, and every heart. Another important message is to emphasize the importance of girl education in our communities. Moreover, given the unprecedented times and second wave of coronavirus, it is important to sensitize communities and raise awareness about following best practices. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will also contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high-quality, respectful treatment, and care. Hence, we came up with awards for media persons and fashion designers, so as to encourage people to wear masks during the Coronavirus pandemic and protect themselves and others. The two Media Awards have also been launched for Latin American countries.”



About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign



“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindsets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective, and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.



The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:



H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana

H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia

H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia

H.E. SIKA KABORE, The First Lady of Burkina Faso

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana

H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE,

The First Lady of Burundi

H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry

H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia

H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia

H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville

H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo

H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA and The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.