GIGABYTE to “Bring Smart to Life” with High-tech Innovations at COMPUTEX 2021

GIGABYTE Technology, a leading brand of computer innovations, continues its strong presence at COMPUTEX, joining the “#COMPUTEXVirtual” platform as the exhibition takes place online due to global pandemic situation. From May 31st to June 30th, GIGABYTE orchestrated 10 different sections in a dedicated “GIGABYTE Pavilion” to exhibit a series of products and solutions that can expand on its “Bring Smart to Life” concept, from the data center to personal computer, and 5G to edge AI computing.

GIGABYTE is known for having the most extensive portfolio of AMD servers for demanding workloads, and has readied a comprehensive lineup of servers supporting the 7nm processor, unlocking its incredible performance of up to 64 cores and 128 threads to enable developers and scientists to tackle challenges in HPC and cloud computing. Correspondingly, GIGABYTE is primed to present Intel servers based on the latest 3rd Gen. Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors suited for enterprises looking to upgrade their IT infrastructure.

At the forefront of server development is an NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit, a system that includes an Ampere Altra processor, two NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, and two NVIDIA BlueField®-2 DPUs, all contained in a leading-edge GIGABYTE G242 server. In addition, GIGABYTE will present four ARM server products, all of which can leverage the power of the 80-core (250W) Ampere Altra processors to provide outstanding efficiency, performance, and throughput.

Smart cities benefited from the computing power of data centers through GIGABYTE’s industrial motherboards, embedded systems, automotive electronics, 3D depth sensing solutions, visual recognition solutions, and deep learning-based AI training and inferencing programs. Notable exhibits will include Industry 4.0 factory automation and smart retail solutions, in-vehicle ECU and AI edge computing platforms, and AI facial recognition systems.

PC consumers are treated with AORUS and AERO premium laptops, now powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H series processors, while pairing with the full-power RTX 30 series graphics cards and 4K OLED panels respectively; new AORUS 4K gaming monitors equipped with exclusive tactical game-enhancement features and HDMI 2.1-ready for full support of the new-gen gaming consoles; and two prebuilt AORUS flagship systems that are the world’s first factory-tuned gaming desktops, with the most powerful component to date, and tuned and tested to ensure impeccable stability and performance out of the box.

