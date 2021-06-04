Cryptology Asset Group Commits USD 100 Million to Invest Globally in Crypto-related Venture Funds

Business Wire India

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related businesses founded by Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, intends to invest USD 100 million over the next 24 months into crypto-related venture funds.

Cryptology will take an entrepreneurial approach in building its fund portfolio and will focus on first time funds and emerging managers, globally, including seeding funds and taking stakes in GPs as well.

Christian Angermayer, Founder of Cryptology, explains: “We are at the very beginning of the crypto revolution, and we strive to become one of the leading global investors in this very nascent asset class. Our fund investment strategy will focus on emerging talent, taking a global approach, and will encompass both funds investing in equity stakes of crypto- and blockchain related companies as well as funds investing in crypto assets and tokens.”

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, adds: “There is no better asset class to bet on than crypto, in my opinion. Within just three years, Cryptology has grown invested capital of approx. EUR 27 million into an NAV of approx. EUR 450 million, as of June 1, 2021. This results in an estimated IRR of more than 300% per year, which is an impressive testimony to the tectonic shift we are seeing in front of our very eyes. We will work hard to continue this success story in the coming years and decades.

Patrick further elaborates: “With regards to our fund investment strategy, our vision is to collaborate closely with our portfolio funds, offering them access to our broad network and experience, as well as to co-invest alongside them into innovative blockchain companies and crypto assets.”

Cryptology is one of the few stock-market listed investment companies exclusively focusing on crypto and blockchain related businesses, trading on multiple German exchanges under the ticker symbol CAP:GR and ISIN MT0001770107.

Cryptology offers retail and institutional investors unparalleled and easy access, via its daily liquid shares, to an exclusive asset class that is otherwise reserved for a small group of investors, given that most companies and funds in the crypto sector are still private. For example, Cryptology offers indirect participation in iconic crypto giant Block.one, the publishers of EOSIO, and their newly announced exchange, BULLISH.

Cryptology’s fund investment strategy will strengthen its position as the leading access stock to a global, diversified crypto portfolio.

Cryptology is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer’s family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.







