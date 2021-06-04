Crown Bioscience Announces Expedited Access to Well-Established ATCC and NIH Cell Lines for Large-Scale Screening Panels

Business Wire India

Crown Bioscience (CrownBio), a JSR Life Sciences Company, today announced that they have entered into separate, yet complementary, portfolio license agreements with the ATCC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as represented by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institute of Health (NIH). By entering into five-year agreements with these premier biomaterial resource providers, CrownBio clients will directly benefit from a priority status that will make cell lines more readily available with simplified logistics.

Through its XenoSelect™ and OmniScreen™ panels, CrownBio already offers its clients highly customizable, broad in vitro screening panel services, paired with industry-leading bioinformatics capabilities and a breadth of established “matched” downstream in vivo models. CrownBio clients will now have access to an extended and unrivaled portfolio of cell lines, with the knowledge and peace of mind that all necessary licensing is in place.

The license agreement with ATCC grants CrownBio expedited access to more than 140 cell lines and associated datasets, as well as future access to an additional 4000 cell lines through an umbrella licensing structure. Similarly, to meet CrownBio’s ongoing global client needs for supplies of NIH cell lines, a new portfolio license has been signed with the NIH. With this agreement, CrownBio will provide access to 100 cell lines available through the NCI Repository of Tumors and Tumor Cell Lines and other sources, that were developed in NCI labs.

Henry Li, PhD, CSO of CrownBio said, “We greatly value our relationships with both ATCC and NIH, which are two of CrownBio’s largest cell line partners. We are excited that these new agreements will enable us to offer our clients expanded and prioritized cell line availability and supply. Together, these agreements exemplify CrownBio’s dedication to ensuring our clients have easy access to an industry-leading range of in vitro and in vivo models for drug discovery.”

