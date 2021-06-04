AG&P Pratham Pledges to Restore and Rejuvenate the Environment Under Its New Campaign One Tree for One PNG Connection

Business Wire IndiaOn the occasion of World Environment Day, AG&P Pratham, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm of Singapore-based downstream LNG and gas logistics company, AG&P Group, has redoubled its commitment to Swachh India, a clean India for all. Today, AG&P is a leader in providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections to people’s homes and businesses in multiple districts in South and Northwest India, where PNG is replacing traditional LPG bottles which are cumbersome, more expensive and less clean. As part of its effort, AG&P Pratham has launched its campaign ‘One Tree for One PNG Connection’, to drive sustainable environment direction in India. In line with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), AG&P, under this initiative, plans to plant a minimum of one million trees across five states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan over this coming decade.



India’s environment, like much of the world, faces intense pressure from a rising population’s need for land and resources. Damage from deforestation, unsustainable agricultural practices, mining and excessive groundwater extraction can be reversed in part by tree planting, an act that our customers can contribute to by switching to PNG from AG&P Pratham.



Joseph Sigelman, CEO and Chairman of AG&P Group noted: “We are working hard to support the Government of India’s noble vision to ensure a better environment for our children. A part of this wider effort is India’s swift transition to an environmentally friendly economy where clean, safe natural gas replaces dirty fuels, for our vehicles, in our homes and in our businesses. We need to do more. AG&P Pratham has pledged to provide a sapling or seed to every new PNG customer and increase awareness and community participation for the restoration of our precious ecosystem, improving our health and the quality of our lives. AG&P Pratham is privileged to do its part.”

In India, AG&P holds licenses to provide natural gas for everyday use in 31 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan. These rights cover the supply of natural gas for vehicles and to households, industrial and commercial customers. Being built day-by-day, AG&P Pratham’s CGD networks is planned ultimately to cover 278,000 square kilometers, 17,000 inch-km of pipeline with over 1,500 new CNG stations and millions of PNG connections.

