2021 COMPUTEX Forum Day 2: Unlocking Next-Generation Technologies

The second day of COMPUTEX Forum, organized by TAITRA, featured “Critical Technology” and “Tomorrow Tech.” World-renown tech leaders such as Qualcomm, QCT, WIN Semiconductors Corp., Siemens, Far EasTone Telecom, NVIDIA, and IBM shared their perspectives on the latest development of 5G, AI & IoT, and quantum computing, as well as their strategies for navigating in the new normal.

Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, Taiwan, said in her opening remarks that the recent global chip shortage underscores the importance of supply chain resilience, and that international cooperation is the best way to ensure supply chain efficiency and stability. She expects COMPUTEX to be a platform that helps with integrating global resources, allowing ecosystem partners to explore future business opportunities.

Qualcomm: Empowering the future of PC with mobile computing

With the onset of the pandemic and shift to remote working and learning, the way people use PCs has rapidly expanded. Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile, Compute, and Infrastructure for Qualcomm Technologies, shared his unique perspectives on how 5G along with always connected PC are facilitating connectivity, mobility, and productivity as PC becomes the best collaborative tool in a mobile office. Qualcomm will also continue to collaborate with its ecosystem partners to realize the future of always connected PC.

QCT: 5G New Era: Great Convergence, Broad Ecosystem, Golden Opportunity

Mike Yang, President of QCT, talks about the great convergence of IT and CT, and the many new entrants into the Telco ecosystem that are changing our daily lives. With them more and more service providers will push for digital transformation and build 5G networks that will open up new opportunities for everyone, including operators and enterprises.

WIN Semiconductors Corp: Shaping the future with compound semiconductors

Dr. Yu-Chi (YC) Wang, Vice Chairman of WIN Semiconductors Corp emphasized that compound semiconductors are essential in realizing a life style built on seamless connection, precise sensing, and efficiency power. In addition, future life will be based on ubiquitous AI access with 6G, super IoT, and AI. Compound semiconductor will play a pivotal role to advance that future.

Siemens: Industrial 5G, Grid Edge and Connected Mobility will accelerate smart economy development and drive industrial innovation and transformation

Taiwan is crucial in the global supply chain of ICT components with a comprehensive industrial value chain. Erdal Elver, President and CEO of Siemens Taiwan pointed out that Taiwan has a clear advantage in introducing 5G innovative applications in manufacturing and city infrastructure. Siemens’ world-leading technologies and success stories in Industrial 5G, Grid Edge and Connected Mobility will assist Taiwan in ushering in application innovation in a variety of fields, helping Taiwan move toward its vision of “Digital Nation, Smart Island.”

Far EasTone Telecom: Enabling clinical intelligence through telemedicine with 5G, IoT, big data, and AI

Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone Telecom, discussed medical applications in the 5G era. Telemedicine supported by 5G is capable of diagnosing patients remotely through features such as high resolution, big bandwidth, low latency, and massive connectivity. Telemedicine will also be able to detect and prevent diseases using big data and AIoT, ushering a new era of smart medicine. Chee Ching also pointed out that long-term care will be the extended application field for telehealth. With Taiwan expected to become a super-aged society by 2026, Far EasTone Telecom views this not only as a business opportunity but also as a social responsibility.

NVIDIA: Empowering collaboration across shared virtual worlds by addressing 3D workflows

Richard Kerris, NVIDIA Head of Worldwide Developer Relations and General Manager of Omniverse, indicated that a distributed workforce has become the norm with the rise of hybrid work. Remote working, however, has deepened the challenges of 3D workflows. NVIDIA Omniverse, the revolutionary new platform for virtual collaboration and simulation, can empower individuals and companies across multiple industries to address the challenges of complex 3D workflows by connecting users, content creation tools, and enabling AI to be used across shared virtual worlds.

IBM: Quantum computing

Norishige Morimoto, Vice President of IBM Research and Development of Japan, stated that quantum computing has yet to overcome obstacles on hardware and application development before becoming available for all. Now, IBM is collaborating with industry and universities including NTU, focusing on finance, chemistry, material industries.

