Schlumberger Announces Enterprise-Scale Deployment of Advanced Digital Solutions for PETRONAS, Enabled by the DELFI Environment

Schlumberger announced today an enterprise-scale deployment of advanced digital solutions for PETRONAS enabled by the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment and integrated with the OSDU™Data Platform. These digital solutions will enable PETRONAS to accelerate its field development planning and optimize production performance of its assets.

“The strategic approach to digital transformation, the adoption of the OSDU Data Platform, and the DELFI environment position PETRONAS among the digital leaders of the industry, and we are proud to be supporting them in this journey,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president of Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Working together, we will liberate access to data and integrate cutting-edge AI into petrotechnical workflows to optimize field development resources, increase efficiency and vastly improve investment decision making.”

This enterprise-scale agreement follows the successful deployment of PETRONAS’ LiveFDP program in Malaysia, which leveraged the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite—Schlumberger’s collection of digital solutions for petrotechnical workflows—and the FDPlan* agile field development planning solution. Through this deployment, PETRONAS’ teams were able to rapidly generate competitive development scenarios across multiple data and functional domains.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as “expect,” “may,” “can,” “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “potential,” “projected” and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, digital technologies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from digital strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

*Mark of Schlumberger

