OwnBackup Acquires California-Based Nimmetry Expanding Its Reach to India

Business Wire India

OwnBackup, a leading cloud to cloud data protection provider, announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture.

“This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the access to the talented professionals that are now part of the OwnBackup family marks the continuance of a long-term commitment on OwnBackup’s part to providing industry-leading products and services to help our customers protect their mission critical SaaS data,” says Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup. “The amazing team at Nimmetry brings with it some of the best in class data management tools, and we are excited to leverage these existing capabilities to extend our existing and future solutions.”

OwnBackup recently secured a Series D investment of $167.5 million co-led by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures, with existing investors Innovation Endeavors, Vertex Ventures, and Oryzn Capital. The acquisition of Nimmetry follows the recent purchase of Merlinx in Tel Aviv, Israel, which brought elite data security experts to the OwnBackup team. Together, the new additions solidify OwnBackup’s position as a leading provider of cloud services and sets the stage for continued growth in the space.

Srinivas Garikipati, Nimmetry’s CEO added, “We are excited to join OwnBackup. We have a shared vision for SaaS data protection as it relates to customers and the future of the space. We believe strongly in the market and the direction that it is headed.”

OwnBackup has been a disruptor in the cloud industry since its entrance into the market in 2015. Attracting some of the top talents globally and continuously expanding the research and development function have been critical to its success. This move is expected to be one of many to come.

OwnBackup is dedicated to helping with the Covid-19 relief effort in the region and supporting its new colleagues to the extent possible. The global pandemic remains at the forefront of discussions and employee safety remains a top focus for the company.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud data protection platform, provides secure, automated, daily backups and rapid data restore tools of SaaS and PaaS data. Helping 3,500 businesses worldwide safeguard critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors, and rogue applications.

Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection, and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a backup and restore independent software vendor (ISV) on Salesforce AppExchange. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey with Research and Development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC. OwnBackup is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005032/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...