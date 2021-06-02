Mary Kay Inc. Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation With a Commitment to a Circular Economy

Business Wire India

Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for environmental consciousness and corporate responsibility, has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a member of its Network, as part of its commitment to becoming a more sustainable, circular business. Mary Kay was inducted among other influential organizations including The Ford Motor Company, International Paper, Mattel and The Fashion Institute of Technology.

Mary Kay is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and is taking steps to improve efficiency in its operations, thinking long term to incorporate responsible business practices. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a UK-based charity that develops and promotes the idea of a circular economy, based on the principles of eliminating waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation works with — and inspires — business, academia, policymakers, and institutions to mobilize systems solutions at scale, globally.

“For nearly 60 years, Mary Kay has strived to enrich women’s lives, advance the field of skin health, and create a positive community impact around the world,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operations Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “The cosmetics and personal care industry is in transition as companies evolve to meet the growing demands for environmentally conscious, transparent operations and cleaner, ethically sourced products. We’re here for it.”

Mary Kay, which is set to announce its sustainability strategy later this year, hopes to work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and other Network organizations to further implement economy practices — with a focus on materials sourcing. The company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and is taking steps to improve efficiency in its operations, thinking long term to incorporate responsible business practices.

Mary Kay’s global manufacturing facilities in China achieved zero waste-to-landfill status in 2014. The global manufacturing center located in Texas, U.S.A., achieved the status in 2011.

“Mary Kay and the other new members of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network share an ambition to transform the way they do business,” said Joe Murphy, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network Lead. “We look forward to supporting them, and facilitating collaboration opportunities with other Network organizations, as they strive to become more circular.”

“While there have been meaningful initiatives implemented throughout the beauty industry — and within Mary Kay itself — there is still so much work to be done to find long-term solutions to the environmental and socio-economic challenges ahead,” added Gibbins. “That’s why we are so excited to be part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to join like-minded organizations in our efforts to ensure sustainable growth for generations to come.”

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

