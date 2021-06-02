Infostretch Certified as a Great Place to Work for Five Consecutive Years

Business Wire India

Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, today announced that Infostretch India has been certified as a great workplace by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute, for the fifth time in a row. The certification is based on extensive ratings gathered from Infostretch employees.

The survey, which has been running annually for more than 20 years, measures employee trust and various aspects of company culture, including their sense of pride and success within the company and how much autonomy they have in their role.

The 2021-22 certification is an indication of how well Infostretch has adapted to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the onset of the pandemic, Infostretch has announced new blue-chip customers and secured investment as part of the company’s goal to expand its portfolio of offerings and ramp up global expansion. In March 2021, Infostretch also made its first acquisition, Saggezza, a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, which accelerated Infostretch’s penetration of existing key vertical markets including Financial Services, Insurance and Healthcare.

This certification comes as Infostretch embarks on a major recruitment drive, thanks to increased demand for the company’s services globally. Infostretch is currently recruiting for around 400 open engineering positions globally with 100+ in the United States and 200+ in India. The job openings cover a broad range of digital engineering roles including data engineers, cloud engineers, back-end engineers, SDET and quality engineers with full stack, automation, and/or mobile experience, Adobe Experience Managers (AEM), CQ5 developers, architects, scrum masters, program managers, product managers, technical project managers, mobile engineers and many more…. Apply today here or visit our new update page at www.infostretch.com/about/careers/!

“We are very proud of the culture we have fostered at Infostretch, but we are not resting on our laurels,” said Rutesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Infostretch. “Creating the kind of environment where people can thrive is a marathon, not a sprint. We can be proud of being recognized by our own employees as a great place to work five years in a row. But we have to keep pushing the limits, keep evolving, especially now as we expand in India and around the world.”

“Many congratulations for building a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM in your organization. We hope you keep raising the bar for yourself and other organizations aspiring to become great workplaces,” says Wilma Mohapatra, Vice President – Assessment & Recognition Practiceat Great Place To Work® India

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Capital, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

