Due to Overwhelming Demand, Velodyne Lidar LIVE! Adds New Host and Episodes

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced new episodes of its digital learning series Velodyne Lidar LIVE! and addition of a second host, auto industry expert Charlie Vogelheim, to expand the series with a wider variety of featured guests and new formats. The series is moving to two episodes per month to meet audience demand to explore the many ways autonomous solutions are advancing safe mobility and smart communities.

Velodyne Lidar announced new episodes of its digital learning series Velodyne Lidar LIVE! The June 4 episode will feature Kat Dransfield, Vice President, Product and Digital Platform Strategy at Local Motors. Dransfield will discuss global deployment of the Olli 2.0 self-driving vehicle and building next-generation 3D-printed vehicles at the Local Motors microfactory in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

The 45-minute webinars feature conversations with industry experts that are shaping future mobility, which will transform lives, communities and industries. Previous episodes have looked at test driving connected and automated vehicles, and how autonomous solutions can improve traffic monitoring, mobile mapping and baggage handling at airports. New formats include panel discussions to help episodes go deeper into topics.

Experts speaking on future episodes include:

June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT: Kat Dransfield, Vice President, Product and Digital Platform Strategy at Local Motors. Dransfield will discuss global deployment of the Olli 2.0 self-driving vehicle and building next-generation 3D-printed vehicles at the Local Motors microfactory in Knoxville, Tenn.

July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT: Kamil Litman, Vice President of Software, May Mobility. Litman will explore how safe, efficient and sustainable shuttle solutions can complement public transportation options.

August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT: Sameer Sharma, Global GM (Smart Cities & Transportation), IOT Solutions, Intel and Jon Barad, Velodyne’s Vice President of Business Development. This discussion will explore policy and regulation around intelligent infrastructure, as well as how smart city applications can improve public services and enhance safety and quality of life.

August 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT: Natasha Thomas, MNM, Executive Director, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Northern California. Thomas will address the role of autonomous vehicle technology in moving towards the goal of zero deaths caused by drunk driving.

Charlie Vogelheim joins Pamela Gauci, Velodyne’s Director, Events and Marketing, as series host. Vogelheim has over 30 years of automotive industry experience including as host of Motor Trend Audio, executive editor at Kelley Blue Book and Vice President at J.D. Power and Associates. He received widespread acclaim for his role as moderator of the 2020 World Safety Summit.

“Our audience has told us they want to learn more about how autonomy is bringing safe, sustainable and accessible transportation and smart communities,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “There is a great diversity in applications that have been deployed with lidar solutions. Velodyne Lidar LIVE! will continue to showcase the many autonomous solutions in action today that are touching lives in meaningful ways around the world.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

