C3 AI and Shell Extend Strategic Collaboration to Reshape Global Energy and Resource Industries with Enterprise AI

Business Wire India

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, and Shell (NYSE:RDS) today announced a five-year renewal of their strategic agreement to accelerate the deployment of enterprise AI and ML applications on the C3 AI® Suite across Shell. This renewal is a significant expansion of the relationship C3 AI and Shell initially developed several years ago. The primary objective of the agreement is to address reliability, asset integrity, and process optimization across Shell businesses.

Today’s announcement builds upon the launch earlier this year of the Open AI Energy Initiative™ (OAI), a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of AI solutions to help transform the energy industry. The OAI, launched by C3 AI, Shell, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft, provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including enterprise AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services, powered by the BHC3™ AI Suite and Microsoft Azure. With this expansion, C3 AI and Shell will accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI applications within Shell and across the wider energy market.

“The Shell.ai program has been a foundational element in the development of our digital strategy, and C3 AI has been a key partner in helping to scale our innovative products,” said Shell CTO Yuri Sebregts. “We now see enterprise AI technology becoming mainstream and are excited by the potential as we seek to transform the energy system.”

“The need to accelerate the digital transformation of the energy industry and to ensure climate security has never been greater,” said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Together with Shell, we are committed to driving cleaner energy and climate initiatives globally through the power of tried, tested, and scalable enterprise AI-based solutions. Our collaboration will shape the global market for AI/ML applications in the energy and resource industries.”

“C3 AI is an integral part of enabling Shell’s deployment of enterprise AI solutions at scale,” said Shell CIO Jay Crotts. “We are continuing our journey to replicate and scale our solutions in the areas of reliability, asset optimization, and integrity management, while exploring applications in subsurface workflows. Our predictive maintenance solutions, built on the C3 AI Suite platform, have realized value through increased reliability and reduction in cost. The adoption of enterprise AI and data-centric workflows are changing how we work with our assets and driving efficiency across our businesses.”

For more information on C3 AI and Enterprise AI solutions, visit https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of Enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005108/en/

