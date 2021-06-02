Building Sustainable Future: Hisense and Employees

Business Wire India

Living under the new-normal, ESG has become one of the world’s most trending topics. A positive impact on society and providing sustainable development opportunities for employees have gradually become the new criteria for companies to represent their growth. By putting talent first, Hisense strives to build a global team that includes people from different cultures and unique experiences, and to provide an equal and healthy working environment to drive its success. Together with over 90,000 employees around the world, Hisense is creating a sustainable future and exerting positive social influence constantly.

Focusing on local talent cultivation and cultural inclusion

Hisense supports local communities to relieve their unemployment pressure and to reduce the indirectly related crime rate. Through its investment in industrial parks worldwide, Hisense creates more than 3,000 job positions in South Africa and over 2,000 in Mexico with an expectation to expand to over 7,000 in the future, which successfully helps the local region expand its economy and boost sustainable development.

Hisense provides equal employment opportunities regardless of race and gender with professional and systematic training when recruiting local employees. For example, Nicalette, a single mother, who joined Hisense South Africa in 2002, was promoted to After-sales Manager through her excellent work performance and rapidly growing ability. Hisense’s talent employment and cultivation system has increased her passion for work and also made her life improved, according to Nicalette.

Caring for employees’ career development

To empower employees, Hisense has created the necessary conditions and space for them to maximize their potential and value. Hisense implements a flexible promotion mechanism, allowing employees to choose between career paths of “management” and “R&D” for further development, which ensures a smooth promotion channel for everyone.

Hisense College, the corporate university, aims to help employees achieve better career development. A comprehensive training structure and multiple internal training platforms (including offline lecture, website, APP, etc.) are in place to help employees learn and improve anytime, anywhere.

“What makes working here different from other companies is that Hisense always motivates its employees to accomplish career goals and gives them great supports, allowing them to grow with the company.” said Robin Silberbauer, who joined Hisense South Africa in 2015.

Caring for employees’ health and wellbeing

During the pandemic, Hisense spares no efforts to assure employees’ and their families’ health through distributing epidemic prevention materials and supporting working at home.

Hisense also joins hands with professional EAP (“Employee Assistance Program”) organizations to provide mental health care for employees and their families, so that each employee can easily obtain professional psychological counselling services, which efficiently help them improve mental health and take up challenges of work and life.

Hisense will focus on talent development in the long term and actively create an inclusive workplace environment to advance the sustainable development of local communities with its global workforce.

