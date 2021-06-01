WNS Receives Top Score in Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen & Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.

The ESG assessment combines Cowen’s proprietary research, insights and analysis with technology and data powered by Truvalue Labs, a FactSet company. Truvalue uses artificial intelligence to capture external stakeholders’ views of company performance on key ESG metrics, applying the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality framework. Companies are scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with an ESG score of 50 representing a “neutral” impact, and ratings above 50 indicating a positive bias.

“WNS is excited to be recognized by Cowen for our efforts across key ESG categories,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “As an organization, we understand that integrating ESG programs into our strategic plans and company goals is critical to delivering sustainable value for our clients, employees, investors and the communities in which we live and work.”



WNS views sustainability and ESG programs as key components of delivering long-term value to all of our key stakeholders. The company is committed to driving continuous improvement across these three pillars, and to our mission of “co-creating” and “outperforming” in everything we do. WNS recently released our first-ever public corporate sustainability report. The FY 2020-21 Sustainability Report, titled “Powered by Digital: Co-Create. Sustain. Outperform”, details WNS’ efforts across a broad spectrum of ESG topics. The report can be found here or on the company website at www.wns.com/about-us.

