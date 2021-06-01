Must-See Virtual Booths and Pavilions at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

Business Wire India

COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual is now live through June 30. Event organizer TAITRA introduced #COMPUTEXVirtual to offer attendees a brand new digital experience through AI technologies. In addition to the exhibition, events such as COMPUTEX CEO Keynote, COMPUTEX Keynote, COMPUTEX & InnoVEX Forum, and d&i awards, deliver the latest tech trends online. This entirely new environment also provides smart matchmaking opportunities from the safety of your home.

Must-See Virtual Booths at #COMPUTEXVirtual and #InnoVEXVirtual

COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual evolves around six major themes: 5G, AI & IoT, Edge Computing, Innovations & Startups, Gaming, and HPC. Key companies and startups from 33 countries are participating in this year’s #COMPUTEXVirtual and #InnoVEXVirtual.

Leading companies and institutions like Acer, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Garage+ from the Epoch Foundation, GIGABYTE, and Intel have set up pavilions to showcase the latest technologies and disruptive innovations in their virtual booths.

In #InnoVEXVirtual for innovations and startups, attendees have a chance to visit 79 startups from 24 countries in their national pavilions, including France, South Korea, and the Netherlands. The EBRD is also represented for the first time with its own pavilion. Moreover, Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+), sponsored by Taiwan Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, has selected Taiwanese top-notch startups to participate in #InnoVEXVirtual. The Department of Youth Affairs of the City Government of Taoyuan showcases Taiwanese innovations in the “TYC Startup Pavilion.”

COMPUTEX d&i Awards Pavilion Showcases Winning Products

To encourage the industry to continue investing in innovations and research, the “COMPUTEX d&i awards” organized by TAITRA not only demonstrates top-notch technologies from companies, but also gives the world a sneak peek of future technology trends. The highest distinction, the Gold Award, was presented to ASUS and JGB Smart. All winning products are exhibited in the d&i awards pavilion in #COMPUTEXVirtual.

Live-streaming and On-demand Forum as well as Keynote Videos are Available Now

This year, TAITRA hosts industry leaders such as AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm and Supermicro to address the latest industry trends, motivating attendees to explore the future world.

As one of the most important global tech summits, the topic for the 2021 COMPUTEX Forum is “The New Era of Intelligence” with focus on 5G, AI, IoT, and electric vehicles. Global leaders will discuss new strategies in the post-pandemic world. The 2021 InnoVEX Forum, on the other hand, will target topics on international collaboration. The “Taiwan-Israel Innovation Forum” will share success stories from the Taiwan-Israel collaboration on innovation.

All forums and keynotes are available for viewing on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform and the COMPUTEX YouTube channel after first broadcast.

Register for free: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/

For more information on forums and keynotes: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events/



For more information:

COMPUTEX : https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX : https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX:

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnoVEXVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

