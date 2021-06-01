Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Has Developed a Medical Grade Polyacetal Resin, the “Iupital (TM) MA Series”

Business Wire India

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (MEP), a world leader in high-performance polyacetal materials, has developed a new polyacetal resin (POM), the Iupital MA Series, that is compliant with medical standards.

The MA series is available in a range of standard, high-flow, high-rigidity, and low-friction grades, enabling greater design flexibility for medical devices and equipment, which are becoming smaller and lighter.

In particular, the low-friction grade MAL20 has greatly improved sliding performance with POM. In the past, combining POM parts would generate squeaking noise and friction, so designs would combine different materials in order to avoid these issues. MAL20 suppresses friction and wear, even when combined with ordinary POM, achieving quiet, smooth movement, which greatly improves comfort when used in medical devices.

In addition, with the MA series, we will offer a coloring masterbatch for color mixing. We support parts design not only in terms of physical characteristics, but also in terms of visual design.

MEP Vice President, Katsushige Hayashi, said the following. “These new materials, which exhibit a variety of excellent properties, will expand the range of designs, especially for medical devices and instruments, and contribute to improving their functionality. In particular, the sliding grade MAL20 eliminates the discomfort caused by noise and friction due to contact between POMs, providing users with comfort and ease of use.”

The Iupital MA series meets the quality and regulatory requirements for medical materials, and is suitable for applications such as drug inhalers for COPD and asthma, injection devices such as insulin pens, and parts for medical devices.

Overview of Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Branches: Osaka Branch (Osaka, Osaka Prefecture), Nagoya Branch (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture)

Technical Base: Technical Center (Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture)

President: Takashi Komaya

Capital: 3 billion yen (50% invested by each of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)



Basic Information on the Iupital ™ MA Series

Features

We offer a variety of grade groups in addition to the standard grades, including high flow, high rigidity, and low friction

Masterbatch coloring available

Worldwide sales and technical support

Grade Lineup

MAS20 Standard: This is the grade with the most common physical properties and flowability

MAS30 High flow: This grade has increased flowability. Suitable for precision molding

MAH25 High rigidity: This grade has increased rigidity and strength. Suitable for making thinner walls and increasing strength

MAL20 Low-friction: This grade has excellent sliding characteristics. It contributes to low-noise designs with low sliding resistance



Supported Standards, Etc.

ISO10993-5, 10

USP [87]

USP [88] Class IV

FDA Drug Master File



For data on physical properties, etc., please download it from our website, or contact our sales staff at the nearest head office, branch office, or local subsidiary.

Basic Physical Properties Charts

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/ja/eve/18-2.html (Japanese)

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/en/eve/18-2.html (English)

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/ch/eve/18-2.html (Chinese)

Sales Bases

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/company/kaigai.html (Japanese)

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/en/company/kaigai.html (English)

https://www.m-ep.co.jp/ch/company/kaigai.html (Chinese)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005004/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...