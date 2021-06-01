Lineage Logistics Closes Acquisition of UTI Forwarding

Business Wire India

Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has closed the acquisition of UTI Forwarding (“UTI”), a renowned Rotterdam-based freight forwarder.

The acquisition was first announced on April 26, 2021.

UTI Forwarding is a leading freight forwarding company that is strategically located in Rotterdam, Netherlands, which specializes in the exporting and importing of Full Container Load (“FCL”) cargo, handling both temperature-controlled and other containerized goods.

The acquisition marks Lineage’s entrance into the freight forwarding industry in Europe, further strengthening Lineage’s end-to-end supply chain offering by advancing the operational synergies for the movement of goods through Lineage’s global warehouse network.

“Together with UTI we will create even greater opportunities to provide end-to-end supply chain offerings for our shared customers,” said Mike McClendon, President of International Operations & EVP of Network Optimization at Lineage. “We are thrilled to close on this acquisition and officially welcome UTI into the Lineage family.”

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 340 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

