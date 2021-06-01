It’s Time for Ti: NVIDIA Introduces Gaming Flagship – the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Business Wire India

NVIDIA today unveiled two additions to the GeForce RTX™ family — the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti — available soon from its global network of GeForce partners. The new flagship gaming GPU of the GeForce RTX family, the RTX 3080 Ti will be available worldwide June 3 starting at $1,199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available next week starting at $599.



While previous-generation GPUs tackled the ambitious games of their era, contemporary games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion have elevated realism — and increased overall demands of modern graphics cards.



Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well.



“With RTX such a huge success, gamers and creators will be thrilled with performance and features the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offers,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business unit at NVIDIA. “As the new flagship to the RTX family, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the ultimate upgrade for GPU enthusiasts of any generation.”



Unsurpassed Performance

Across a variety of ray-traced and rasterized DirectX and Vulkan titles, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a gaming powerhouse that also brings lower latency for better responsiveness and a competitive edge to the games millions of people are playing today.



For gamers still rocking the well-loved GTX 1080 Ti, the RTX 3080 Ti is 2x faster in traditional rasterization and much faster with ray tracing and other cutting-edge gaming features enabled.



The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is just as impressive in its price class, delivering 1.5x more performance over the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and 2x the frames per second over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, which launched in 2017.



Perfect for Creators, Too

The world’s 45 million-plus creative professionals demand more from their hardware than ever, so GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs deliver amped up levels of creative performance as well.



Backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform and powered with 12GB of GDDR6X(1) memory for creative applications, RTX is accelerating the No. 1 photography application (Adobe Photoshop), the No. 1 video editing application (Adobe Premiere Pro), the No. 1 Broadcast application (OBS) and every major 3D renderer. There are now over 70 content creation applications that support RTX-accelerated ray tracing, DLSS or AI features.



NVIDIA DLSS: The AI Gift That Gamers Love

AI is revolutionizing gaming — from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and it gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions.



Adoption of DLSS technology has been swift, and the game title count is set to increase quickly with support in the world’s leading licensed game engines, Unreal Engine and Unity Engine. The all-star lineup of gaming franchises that use DLSS to deliver a new level of graphics includes Battlefield, Call of Duty, Cyberpunk, Fortnite, Minecraft, Tomb Raider and many more.



NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast: The Ultimate Play

NVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an edge over the opposition. In fact, 12 out of the top 15 most played competitive shooters now support Reflex, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Overwatch, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant, and it is coming soon to Escape from Tarkov and Crossfire.



NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.

Where to Buy

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available on June 3 starting at $1,199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available on June 10 starting at $599. Both GPUs will be available for purchase as custom boards — including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models — from leading add-in card providers, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, GIGABYTE, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, Zotac and other regional providers around the world.



Limited-edition NVIDIA Founders Edition boards will also be available. Look for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs at major retailers and etailers, as well as in gaming systems from major manufacturers and leading system builders worldwide.

Press assets, including product photographs, specifications, chip shots and other materials, are available on the NVIDIA press site at www.nvidia-press.com in the “Computex 2021” folder.

