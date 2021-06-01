Coforge DPA and TalentSprint Announce Summer School for Business Process Automation

Business Wire India

Fast-track training and certification for 250 young engineers by TalentSprint

Placement-linked program with premium employment offer at Coforge DPA​

Program Objective: Start a career in Business Process Automation with Coforge DPA



Target Audience: 2020 or 2021 Engineering Graduates (CSE/IT/ECE) with minimum 60% in 10th, 12th and B. Tech/B. E.

Outcome: All participants who successfully complete the program will join Coforge DPA with an annual CTC of INR 4.5L p.a.



Fees: INR 1L (easy payment options available) Duration & Format: 3 months starting June 15, 2021

Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), formerly NIIT Technologies, and TalentSprint, India’s leading edtech company from the NSE Group, have announced a fast-track, placement-linked Summer School to transform new engineering graduates into Business Process Automation and Low-Code Platform professionals. This immersive and experiential Summer School program is ideal for young professionals seeking to embark on an exciting IT career right now, despite the challenges of a pandemic.



According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The surge in remote development triggered by the pandemic will continue to boost this sector as more companies turn to Low-Code Platforms to support their innovation and digital transformation agenda. Gartner predicts that half of all new demand for Low-Code Platforms will come from non-IT business organizations by end of 2025. It is expected that major software-as-a-service vendors and the need for business-led hyper-automation will drive up LCDP adoption through 2022. Similarly, the global BPM/BPA market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from USD 9.8 billion in 2020 to USD 19.6 billion by 2026, highlighting the need for skilled talent to power digital transformation.



Announcing the program, Suresh Jagannanthan, Chief Operating Officer, Coforge DPA, said: “As a leading global IT solutions organization, we operate at the intersection of domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. We are experiencing a significant surge in demand for technologies like business process automation, low-code development platforms and other related areas. These projects require highly-skilled certified resources. We are very pleased to collaborate with TalentSprint to develop and nurture a pool of globally competitive, young talent. The current pandemic notwithstanding, we have carefully designed the Summer School so that talented new engineering graduates are able to immediately start careers with Coforge in market-relevant emerging technologies.”



Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said: “The pandemic has triggered WFH and hyper-automation which in turn are leading to a rapid embrace of LSDP and BPA technologies worldwide. This is the new normal. We are delighted to partner with Coforge to develop highly-skilled, certified talent for such platforms. This is a uniquely immersive and experiential Summer School program that will allow participants to learn, practice, build, get certified, and start their careers at Coforge upon successful completion of the program. We are also pleased that leading digital lending firms are stepping up to provide convenient payment options to all participants who are selected for the Summer School.”



The Certified Business Process Automation Professional Program (Summer School) is now accepting applications and is due to start in June 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to apply.

