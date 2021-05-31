Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Online Program Released by Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (Tokyo, Japan)

By May 31, 2021

Business Wire India

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC) [https://tow.co.jp/program/]
We are now accepting applications for an online training program to acquire correct knowledge and skills in Japanese cuisine and food culture. Study under a curriculum taught by first-class chefs in your own country using online training. It’s a great opportunity to learn basic techniques in authentic Japanese cuisine and obtain official certification by the Japanese government in a short period of time.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005103/en/

 

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021
Online Training: July 25 to November 30, 2021
*Dates are Japan standard time.
*Participants will be selected mainly based on the screening of application documents.
*Schedule is subject to change depending on the situation.

 

[Online Training Outline]

 

Study the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine via learning materials (videos and textbook) supervised by the Japanese Culinary Academy.
Those who pass the completion test of the online training can take the exam for Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries, Bronze established by MAFF.
During the training program, trainers from the Kyoto Culinary Art College (partnership school of the Japanese Culinary Academy) will be available to attentively answer participants’ questions.
If you have an internet connection that enables you to watch the e-learning, you can participate whenever you like.
All participants will be provided a Japanese kitchen knife, whetstone, and textbook needed for the program (participants must provide their own ingredients).
 

Please check the website for details.
[https://tow.co.jp/program/]

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005103/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

Uncategorized

SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III Coming Soon; Invest on Bajaj Markets

%d