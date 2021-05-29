Scotsman Debuts World’s First Custom 3D-Printed Carbon Fiber Scooter

Business Wire India

Scotsman, a Silicon Valley-based electric scooter brand, has unveiled its flagship product, the world’s first electric scooter custom 3D-printed entirely in carbon fiber composite.

The Scotsman touts a true unibody construction, 3D-printed with single passes of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. Unlike other high-end scooters that have certain parts that are composite, the Scotsman’s the entire frame, handlebar, stem, and baseboard is made of carbon fiber composite. It’s constructed without joints or glue for seamless strength. The scooter is produced using the latest thermoplastic materials, making it extremely impact resistant, yet remarkably lightweight.

Scotsman uses an advanced 3D-printing process allowing for unprecedented levels of customization. Each frame is tailor made for the owner’s body measurements and riding style.

“In designing the Scotsman, we wanted to elevate the scooter experience to a sophisticated means of transportation. One that appeals to the urban professional commuting to work and the performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility too. 3D printing with carbon fiber composite enables us to pursue designs not otherwise possible in other materials and fabrication techniques,” said Josh Morenstein, Founder of Branch Creative, the award-winning design studio behind the design of Scotsman. Previously, Branch Creative designed the Bird 2 electric scooter.

In addition to the advanced materials and manufacturing techniques used, the Scotsman is packed with the highest-end features: high power motors (up to 2000 Watt output), a dual motor system for added stability, a dual regenerative brake system, a proprietary composite suspension system, a dual battery bay architecture for extended riding, a quick release battery system that doubles as a USB-C powerbank to charge your electronics, a fully connected (always on GPS + cellular) riding experience, including Find My Scooter and Unlock features, and a built-in dashcam that has a Record My Ride feature.

“The Scotsman is an incredible vehicle and a triumph not just in engineering but in demonstrating an entirely new way of bringing products to market. The team has reduced the long (years) and expensive process of the traditional manufacturing set up to a much faster (weeks) and more agile approach while simultaneously enabling mass customization. This is fulfilling the dream of additive manufacturing at scale, not just in physical build volume with printing an entire scooter, but in the quantity and speed of units being made,” said Kota Nezu, an award-winning designer who was the Chief Concept Car Designer for Toyota and developed the zeCOO, the first eMotocycle made in Japan.

The Scotsman electric scooter will retail for $2,999 and is available for pre-order now. Shipping begins in December 2021.

Scotsman is a U.S. scooter brand producing lightweight, impact-resistant electric scooters. Using advanced carbon fiber composite materials and innovative 3D-printing manufacturing, every unit is custom built for customers according to their size, riding styles, and use case.

