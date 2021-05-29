Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Mavenir to Deliver Cloud-based 5G Solutions on AWS

By May 29, 2021

Business Wire India

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

 

Mavenir’s collaboration with AWS allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to deploy Mavenir’s market leading 4G and 5G products and applications with AWS’s computing infrastructure, state of the art container deployment and management technologies, and big data analytics services. The solution is designed to scale and leverages the same tools and technologies offered by AWS to enterprise applications today. These tools are the backbone for visibility and automation for any AWS-based offering and generally referred to as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This translates to offloading some of the telco application business to cloud functions, reducing complexity and putting service providers at par with organizations enjoying cost savings from cloud migrations without losing insight, performance, and control on their networks.

 

Another key element from this collaboration is the enablement of Private Networks and Edge deployments on AWS, powered by Mavenir’s Digital Enablement platform. With a digital app store for enterprise and various industry 4.0 applications such as IVA, AR/VR, IIoT and Robotics control, Mavenir’s Edge AI application suite is empowering an ecosystem of developers, service providers, partners, and enterprises to create and deploy applications in AWS to power digitalization and industry 4.0 with 5G.

 

This collaboration also lowers the network deployment time and cost for MNOs and enterprises equally fulfilling use cases of either adding 5G and edge capabilities to an existing network or a greenfield 4G/5G network launch leveraging public clouds.

 

“The collaboration with Mavenir and AWS allows us to build out our 5G network and messaging platforms in a true cloud-native manner, harnessing the speed and agility that the AWS cloud brings along with Mavenir’s expertise in deploying and operating cloud-native network functions,” said Sidd Chenumolu, Vice President of Technology Development, DISH. “Together, we will enable our customers to take full advantage of the potential of 5G, reimagining wireless connectivity and giving our customers the ability to customize their network experience.”

 

“Working with AWS enables us to bring new customer-focused 5G use cases and 5G deployments to the market faster and with unique capabilities to realize true 5G potential,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Mavenir’s solutions are designed to support full public cloud as well as hybrid cloud deployments.”

 

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mavenir to offer voice and messaging solutions for core network and RAN customers along with AI/ML solutions for orchestration and observability,” said Amir Rao, General Manager Telco Solution Portfolio and Tech Alliances, AWS. “Together, we are providing true cloud native benefits to CSP customers, combining Mavenir’s expertise in the NFV market with the global scale of the AWS infrastructure to meet industry challenges of agility, scaling, slicing, and resiliency.”

 

Mavenir’s 4G and 5G deployments on AWS provides unique capabilities, including:

 

Integration of Mavenir’s cloud-native Open RAN (vDU, vCU-CP, vCU-UP), Converged 4G/5G Packet Core, IMS, and Messaging with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) anywhere supporting AWS Outposts.
Use of AWS platform services and tools to deploy and manage cloud native network functions.
Options for existing deployments to migrate Mavenir’s IMS core, voice, and messaging solutions to Amazon EKS and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure.
Mavenir’s Orchestration and Network Slicing solutions to manage hybrid cloud workloads running on AWS.
Adoption of AWS for centrally managed telco workloads on far-edge, network edge and core simultaneously.
Deployment of Mavenir’s standards compliant observability framework, RIC, NWDAF, AIOps and Analytics platform in AWS to collect the data from various AWS nodes in a centrally managed data lake and process the data using AI/ML for network wide insights and optimization.
Integration of Mavenir’s telecom adaptation layer (Telco PaaS) as a common open source-based platform adaptation layer designed for telco specific workloads to support various carrier grade requirements on top of Amazon EKS and AWS PaaS functions.
 

About Mavenir:

 

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

 

Visit: www.mavenir.com

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005102/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Meets PRESIDENT of Mauritius and Conduct Their Annual Alumni Summit with Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius

dssenthil Dec 15, 2023
Uncategorized

Sponsors Back the Idea of Inclusivity; Back the First-Ever Khelo India Para Games 2023

dssenthil Dec 15, 2023
Uncategorized

ACI World and Cirium Partner on Landmark Data Collaboration to Strengthen World’s Leading Airport Service Quality Program

dssenthil Dec 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Meets PRESIDENT of Mauritius and Conduct Their Annual Alumni Summit with Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius

Uncategorized

Sponsors Back the Idea of Inclusivity; Back the First-Ever Khelo India Para Games 2023

Uncategorized

ACI World and Cirium Partner on Landmark Data Collaboration to Strengthen World’s Leading Airport Service Quality Program

Uncategorized

DOOWUP by HomeLane Launches Its First-Ever Store in Jamshedpur in Collaboration with BNR Homes

%d